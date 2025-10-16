'Joan Crawford on Crack’: Kevin Federline Takes Fresh Swipe on Britney Spears' Parenting Skills

Kevin Federline has taken a vicious jab at Britney Spears’ parenting skills, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, is coming out on October 24 and has been garnering a lot of buzz.

Kevin Federline Responds to Insulting Britney Spears' Parenting Skills

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline said Britney Spears' behavior around her children was 'a lot to handle as a parent.'

In one line in the book, he describes Spears’ behavior around her children as "Joan Crawford on crack." When asked about that, Federline dished to a news outlet: "All of it has been terrifying, and it’s a lot to handle as a parent. Navigating all of those things was very difficult. But honestly, I couldn’t tell you, because it wasn’t happening over at my house. So I don’t know exactly what all was going on. "I know that there were a lot of different concerns and I tried to manage all of it without it becoming just this huge ordeal. This whole time, all I’ve really tried to do is make sure my sons are able to have a good, solid bond with their mother."

How Do Kevin Federline's Children Feel About His Book?

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline said his kids' relationship with Britney Spears is 'fluid.'

Federline also addressed how his children feel about his tell-all book, especially since they’re such a big part of it. "Jayden is 19; Preston is 20. I have two older ones as well [with actress Shar Jackson], Kaleb and Kori, who are 21 and 23. I have two [with current wife Victoria Prince] that are still under 18 that I’m raising. My kids are 100 percent behind me telling my story, which is a big reason why I waited. I wanted to make sure that they fully understood why I was doing this and wanted to make sure that they were all on board,” he said. As far as their relationship with Spears - which was non-existent for a while - Federline make it clear it’s in flux. "I mean, their situation with their mom is fluid and they do talk,: he shared. "They’ve even gone and seen her and stuff."

Why Did Kevin Federline Write a Book?

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline wrote his book regarding Briteny Spears because it was 'time' for him to tell his story, he said.

Federline’s motives for writing the book now have been called into question, as his child support from Spears has stopped now that their children are grown. As for why he wrote the book, Federline shared: "My story’s been told by everybody else through a different lens for 20 years, and I felt that it is time for me to tell my story. That’s what it is, right? I wanted to wait. "I waited until my kids were old enough and waited so I can gain a really good perspective and reflect. And now is the time, right? And that’s what it is. This book is for my children’s future."

Britney Spears Issues Official Response to Kevin Federline's Book

Source: MEGA Britney Spears called 'gaslighting' from Kevin Federline 'hurtful and exhausting.'