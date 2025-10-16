'Joan Crawford on Crack’: Kevin Federline Takes Fresh Swipe on Britney Spears' Parenting Skills
Oct. 16 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Kevin Federline has taken a vicious jab at Britney Spears’ parenting skills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, is coming out on October 24 and has been garnering a lot of buzz.
Kevin Federline Responds to Insulting Britney Spears' Parenting Skills
In one line in the book, he describes Spears’ behavior around her children as "Joan Crawford on crack."
When asked about that, Federline dished to a news outlet: "All of it has been terrifying, and it’s a lot to handle as a parent. Navigating all of those things was very difficult. But honestly, I couldn’t tell you, because it wasn’t happening over at my house. So I don’t know exactly what all was going on.
"I know that there were a lot of different concerns and I tried to manage all of it without it becoming just this huge ordeal. This whole time, all I’ve really tried to do is make sure my sons are able to have a good, solid bond with their mother."
How Do Kevin Federline's Children Feel About His Book?
Federline also addressed how his children feel about his tell-all book, especially since they’re such a big part of it.
"Jayden is 19; Preston is 20. I have two older ones as well [with actress Shar Jackson], Kaleb and Kori, who are 21 and 23. I have two [with current wife Victoria Prince] that are still under 18 that I’m raising. My kids are 100 percent behind me telling my story, which is a big reason why I waited. I wanted to make sure that they fully understood why I was doing this and wanted to make sure that they were all on board,” he said.
As far as their relationship with Spears - which was non-existent for a while - Federline make it clear it’s in flux.
"I mean, their situation with their mom is fluid and they do talk,: he shared. "They’ve even gone and seen her and stuff."
Why Did Kevin Federline Write a Book?
Federline’s motives for writing the book now have been called into question, as his child support from Spears has stopped now that their children are grown.
As for why he wrote the book, Federline shared: "My story’s been told by everybody else through a different lens for 20 years, and I felt that it is time for me to tell my story. That’s what it is, right? I wanted to wait.
"I waited until my kids were old enough and waited so I can gain a really good perspective and reflect. And now is the time, right? And that’s what it is. This book is for my children’s future."
Britney Spears Issues Official Response to Kevin Federline's Book
While Spears hasn’t made many public comments in years, she took to social media on October 15 to respond to Federline’s book.
"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” she said.
Spears added: "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me [sic]. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”
Spears concluded: "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.
"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."