Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen 'Frozen Out of Hollywood' and Alienating Leftie Fans After Revealing This One 'Disgusting' Movie Dream

woody allen
Source: MEGA

The backlash comes amid years of controversy surrounding Woody Allen's personal life.

Oct. 16 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Woody Allen has been "frozen out" of Hollywood "for good" after declaring he would love to direct Donald Trump again – a remark RadarOnline.com can reveal has infuriated many of his long-time progressive supporters.

The 89-year-old filmmaker stunned listeners during a recent podcast appearance when he described the former president as a "very good actor" and "a pleasure to work with."

Woody's Comments About Trump

Allen made the comments on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Allen, who directed Trump in his 1998 comedy-drama Celebrity, made the comments on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

He said: "I'm one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in Celebrity. He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite, hit his mark, did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business.

"I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he's president, I think I could do wonders."

A source close to Allen said: "Woody thought he was making an offhand remark about filmmaking, but it landed like a bomb in the industry.

"Hollywood's liberal crowd didn’t find it amusing – they see Trump as toxic, and for Woody to praise him publicly was seen as crossing a line."

The insider added: "He's already had a hard time getting backing for his projects, and this just made things worse. People who once championed him are distancing themselves fast."

Allen's last movie, Coup de Chance, a French-language romantic thriller released in 2023, was financed and filmed entirely in Europe after U.S. studios reportedly refused to collaborate with him.

Insiders say the director had been hoping to make a small-scale American production next year but now faces even steeper odds of securing funding.

"He's been effectively blacklisted for years, but this may have sealed it," said a source at a major streaming service.

"His comments about Trump sent the message that he's out of step with Hollywood’s values. It's not about politics – it's about perception, and right now, he's viewed as untouchable."

Praising Trump, But Insists He Disagrees About His Politics

Allen voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, which Trump won.
Source: MEGA

But Allen, who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, insisted during the interview he disagreed with Trump on "99 percent" of political issues.

He said: "I disagree with many, almost all, not all, but almost all of his politics, of his policies. I can only judge what I know from directing him in film. And he was pleasant to work, and very professional, very polite to everyone. Very, you know, as I say, I would like to direct him now as president and let me make the decisions. But that's not gonna happen."

Despite those clarifications, his remarks have been widely criticized by left-leaning fans and fellow filmmakers who accused him of "romanticizing" a divisive political figure.

One movie producer said: "He's always had a provocative streak, but this hit differently. For a lot of people in Hollywood, praising Trump – even professionally – is just unacceptable.

"Woody's never cared much for public approval, but the reaction's been brutal."

Allen's Backlash Over The Years

Allen has long denied sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter.
Source: MEGA

The backlash comes amid years of controversy surrounding Allen's personal life and ongoing debates about his legacy.

He has long denied sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, maintaining that there is "no merit" to the claims.

Allen has previously said he is "on the fence" about making another movie, admitting: "I don't want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and says they want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it."

Allen has previously said he is 'on the fence' about making another movie.
Source: MEGA

