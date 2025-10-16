EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen 'Frozen Out of Hollywood' and Alienating Leftie Fans After Revealing This One 'Disgusting' Movie Dream

Allen, who directed Trump in his 1998 comedy-drama Celebrity, made the comments on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

He said: "I'm one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in Celebrity. He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite, hit his mark, did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business.

"I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he's president, I think I could do wonders."

A source close to Allen said: "Woody thought he was making an offhand remark about filmmaking, but it landed like a bomb in the industry.

"Hollywood's liberal crowd didn’t find it amusing – they see Trump as toxic, and for Woody to praise him publicly was seen as crossing a line."