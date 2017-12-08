Dylan Farrow Slams Actresses For Supporting Woody Allen: He ‘Sexually Assaulted Me!’

Dylan Farrow – Woody Allen’s former stepdaughter – can’t seem to understand why actresses continue to work with the producer after she accused him of sexually abusing her as a child!

“I have long maintained that when I was 7 years old, Woody Allen led me into an attic, away from the babysitters who had been instructed never to leave me alone with him. He then sexually assaulted me. I told the truth to the authorities then, and I have been telling it, unaltered, for more than 20 years,” Farrow, 32, wrote in the Los Angeles Times this Thursday.

“Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?” she continued.

Mia Farrow’s daughter then went on to bash actresses Kate Winslet and Blake Lively for supporting Woody Allen, despite having spoken out against sexual assault. In her article, she gave example quotes of what they had said about Harvey Weinstein, and contrasted them with what they said of Woody. They both refused to speak out about the rumors surrounding the Annie Hall star, and instead praised him for his talent.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this is not the first time Dylan, 32, spoke out against female stars in Hollywood who support the famed producer. In 2014, she wrote an op-ed for The New York Times, naming even more actresses who she believed were hypocrites for starring in his movies.

In her latest post, she also gave credit to the women who have refused to work with her former stepfather.

“The truth is hard to deny but easy to ignore,” Dylan wrote. “It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it. It meant the world to me when Ellen Page said she regretted working with Allen, and when actresses Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon told the world why they never would.”

Dylan first spoke of the alleged abuse in 1992. While Woody Allen denied the accusations, Mia’s livid daughter continued to bash him, claiming his legal team would find ways to cover up his crimes whenever allegations resurfaced. She also claimed that due to his lies, her own siblings turned against her, as lawyers made her feel powerless and afraid to speak out.

Dylan previously claimed that Woody Allen sued for custody of her and brother Ronan when he split from her mother, Mia Farrow, 72. She added that she told prosecutors at the time about the abuse, but the case was immediately thrown out by lawyers, who also destroyed all of their notes “without explanation.”

As Radar readers know, Woody Allen went on to marry another of Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughters, Soon-Yi Previn, 47, with whom he now has two children.

