Bella Hadid Makes Shocking Return To Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 — After 'Missing' Supermodel Was Hospitalized in Radical German Clinic to Undergo Therapy for Ultra-rare Disease

The show was the second year back for Victoria's Secret, which had taken a six-year hiatus from doing fashion shows.

Bella Hadid has made a remarkable return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after her recent hospitalization , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For her first look, Gigi rocked a pink top and high-waisted panties made of lace. She covered up the look with a pink robe lined with pink flowers. Gigi's second look featured a white teddy which she complemented with white blanket-looking wings.

Later on in the evening, Bella reemerged in a different outfit. This time, she wore a white bra covered with tassels and silver sequins. This was connected to her garter, which was similarly blinged out. She completed the look rocking a pair of white-flower covered wings.

Rather than rock her usual brunette hair, Bella had her hair a golden-blonde color. In addition to the lingerie, Bella rocked a set of metal heels that featured an open toe and wrapped around her ankle.

At the show, Hadid – whose sister, Gigi Hadid , also walked in the show – entered in a red bra and thong, glowing with a gorgeous tan.

Bella Hadid said her 'mind' is 'filled with the weight of sadness.'

"I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she continued.

She stated there's "often a deep sense of shame" that is attributed to mental health struggles.

Alongside a poem about things not feeling right and remembering to breathe, Bella wrote: "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bella recently opened up about her struggles with her mental health .

Bella then revealed she'd learned her mental health struggles are "not a weakness," which is something she's come to realize over time.

"It’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy," she said. "In many ways, it can be a superpower. It’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply."

She also offered a message for others dealing with "daily" mental health concerns, assuring them they're "not alone" and that she loves them "so much."

"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me," she added. "I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF – so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream. Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted."

Amid her struggles, and those she's witnessed others facing, Bella insisted mental health care "is not a luxury" but "a right."

"No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter… so so much," she concluded.

"For millions of children around the world, quality mental health care is still out of reach. This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we can change that, together. Join me and @UNICEFUSA in making a difference through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. #ToT4UNICEF."