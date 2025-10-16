Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes Shocking Return To Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 — After 'Missing' Supermodel Was Hospitalized in Radical German Clinic to Undergo Therapy for Ultra-rare Disease

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid wore two different outfits at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bella Hadid has made a remarkable return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after her recent hospitalization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The show was the second year back for Victoria's Secret, which had taken a six-year hiatus from doing fashion shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella and Gigi Hadid's Outfits at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Fashion Feed/YouTube

Bella and Gigi Hadid walked in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

At the show, Hadid – whose sister, Gigi Hadid, also walked in the show – entered in a red bra and thong, glowing with a gorgeous tan.

Rather than rock her usual brunette hair, Bella had her hair a golden-blonde color. In addition to the lingerie, Bella rocked a set of metal heels that featured an open toe and wrapped around her ankle.

Later on in the evening, Bella reemerged in a different outfit. This time, she wore a white bra covered with tassels and silver sequins. This was connected to her garter, which was similarly blinged out. She completed the look rocking a pair of white-flower covered wings.

For her first look, Gigi rocked a pink top and high-waisted panties made of lace. She covered up the look with a pink robe lined with pink flowers. Gigi's second look featured a white teddy which she complemented with white blanket-looking wings.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Recently Opened Up About Mental Health Isuses

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid said her 'mind' is 'filled with the weight of sadness.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bella recently opened up about her struggles with her mental health.

Alongside a poem about things not feeling right and remembering to breathe, Bella wrote: "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright."

She stated there's "often a deep sense of shame" that is attributed to mental health struggles.

"I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Said She's 'Lucky to Have a Support System'

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid noted her mental health struggels are 'not a weakness.'

Bella then revealed she'd learned her mental health struggles are "not a weakness," which is something she's come to realize over time.

"It’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy," she said. "In many ways, it can be a superpower. It’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply."

She also offered a message for others dealing with "daily" mental health concerns, assuring them they're "not alone" and that she loves them "so much."

"I’m lucky to have a support system that listens and understands me," she added. "I think every day about the children and families I’ve met through my work with @UNICEF – so many of whom have faced unimaginable trauma, war, and displacement, yet still manage to smile, hope, and dream. Beneath those smiles, though, they hold the same invisible battles with anxiety, PTSD, and fear, but without access to the care and safety we so often take for granted."

Amid her struggles, and those she's witnessed others facing, Bella insisted mental health care "is not a luxury" but "a right."

"No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter… so so much," she concluded.

"For millions of children around the world, quality mental health care is still out of reach. This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we can change that, together. Join me and @UNICEFUSA in making a difference through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. #ToT4UNICEF."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of John Mayer, Kat Stickler

Kat Stickler Breaks Silence on John Mayer Dating Rumors as Notorious Bachelor Celebrates 48th Birthday

Composite photo of Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, and Madison LeCroy

Jennifer Lopez Appears Uncomfortable After Being Questioned About Rumors Ex Alex Rodriguez Cheated With 'Side Chick' Madison LeCroy — 'I'm Done With That'

Bella Hadid Was Recently Hospitalized

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid underwent treatment for chronic Lyme disease recently in Germany.

As RadarOnline.com reported recently, Hadid underwent intense treatment in Germany for her chronic Lyme disease.

According to a source at the time, her stay cost over $100,000 and included some experimental procedures.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, spoke out to inform followers her daughter was a "bada-warrior" who'd been living in an "unknown hell" since getting diagnosed with Lyme in 2012.

"You have fought through another month of treatment, and I know god is good, miracles do happen every day," Yolanda shared alongside photos of Bella in the hospital.

"I pray for your speedy recovery, my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.