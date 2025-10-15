Bella Hadid's Ultra-rare Disease Nightmare: Details About The 'Missing' Model's Health Emerge After Photos Are Released From Inside Radical German Clinic
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid is reportedly having a difficult time recovering from her scary hospitalization last month, RadarOnline.com can report.
The model, who suffers from chronic neurological Lyme disease, recently completed a month-long course of invasive therapy in Germany – but it's taken a physical and mental toll on her.
Photos shared by her mom, Yolanda, last month showed a weakened and exhausted Bella wired up to hospital equipment. Since her release, friends have become worried that she is having difficulty readjusting to her model lifestyle.
"Bella is as functional as she can be, but there's always room for improvement," one insider told the Daily Mail. "She just struggles to be around people. When things get bad, she retreats. Her batteries seem to recharge when she's alone."
The 29-year-old admitted and apologized for being "MIA" over the past few weeks, while she received her experimental treatment. But the social media hiatus was nothing new to those closest to her.
"She doesn't respond (to texts) for days or even weeks," the source claimed. "But when things are better, she will text back. She doesn't ghost, she just says, 'I can't talk today, sorry.'"
"Everyone who loves her gets it."
Risky Procedures in Germany
Bella traveled to St. George Hospital in Germany for its Lyme Specialized Center, which uses whole-body hyperthermia, a process that heats the body to 107°F under sedation for several hours, to kill Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria responsible for the tick-borne illness.
The facility claims to have treated more than 800 patients with chronic Lyme disease, but the cost is high – reportedly more than $100,000 and includes a series of experimental procedures.
Bella reportedly underwent two rounds of hyperthermia, one week apart, as well as two weeks of antibiotics, Chelation therapy to remove heavy metals, and multiple peptide infusions.
Photos shared by Yolanda appeared to show an apheresis catheter in Bella’s neck, used to remove specific components from the blood. The clinic also offers laser therapy, detox footbaths, colon cleansing, and controversial ozone treatments.
Bella's Proud Mother
Yolanda, 61, told fans on social media that her "bada-- warrior" daughter has been living in an "unknown hell" since she was first diagnosed in 2012, the same year both Yolanda and Bella's brother, Anwar, were also said to have tested positive for Lyme disease.
The proud mother posted nine photos of Bella undergoing treatment. One image showed the model wrapped in wet towels, while another depicted the mother and daughter holding hands, both with matching cannulas.
She wrote in the caption: "You have fought through another month of treatment, and I know god is good, miracles do happen every day.
"I pray for your speedy recovery, my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together."
Bella's Mental Health Exposed Amid 'Depression' Post
Bella's hospitalization clearly took a toll on her mental health as well.
Alongside a poem shared online about things not feeling right and remembering to breathe, she shared, "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright."
She noted there's "often a deep sense of shame" that is attributed to mental health struggles.
"I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she continued.
But she stressed her mental health struggles are "not a weakness," something she's come to know over time.
"It’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy," she said. "In many ways, it can be a superpower. It’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply."