Bella Hadid's Ultra-rare Disease Nightmare: Details About The 'Missing' Model's Health Emerge After Photos Are Released From Inside Radical German Clinic

Photos shared by her mom, Yolanda, last month showed a weakened and exhausted Bella wired up to hospital equipment. Since her release, friends have become worried that she is having difficulty readjusting to her model lifestyle.

"Bella is as functional as she can be, but there's always room for improvement," one insider told the Daily Mail. "She just struggles to be around people. When things get bad, she retreats. Her batteries seem to recharge when she's alone."

The 29-year-old admitted and apologized for being "MIA" over the past few weeks, while she received her experimental treatment. But the social media hiatus was nothing new to those closest to her.

"She doesn't respond (to texts) for days or even weeks," the source claimed. "But when things are better, she will text back. She doesn't ghost, she just says, 'I can't talk today, sorry.'"

"Everyone who loves her gets it."