EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Secretly Dating' Tattooed Rap Badboy Post Malone — 'It's Showbiz's Worst-Kept Secret'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has secretly found love again – and this time, it's with tattooed rapper and country crossover star Post Malone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to the pair told us the two have been "quietly spending time together" after collaborating on her latest SKIMS campaign, with one insider calling it "showbiz's worst-kept secret."
Kardashian, 44, and Malone, 30 – real name Austin Post – first met earlier this year when the SKIMS founder personally selected him to front her new "camouflage" line.
Kim And Post Malone 'Instantly Hit It Off'
The shoot, which featured the Circles singer chopping wood, riding horses and posing in nothing but boxers and tattoos, sparked intense speculation among fans.
Kardashian and Malone are said to have "hit it off instantly" during the campaign, bonding over their shared love of music, parenting and life away from the Hollywood spotlight.
A source close to the production said: "Kim was really taken aback by how real Austin is. She's been telling people he's funny, kind, and totally unfazed by the celebrity world – and that's a huge part of what draws her in. He's got this raw, rough-around-the-edges appeal that's nothing like the men she's dated before."
Another insider added: "What started as an easy friendship has definitely become more playful lately. Kim can't stop mentioning him. She really admires how honest he is about everything he's faced, and she relates to that. They just get each other on a deeper level."
The connection between the pair blossomed in the weeks following Malone's split from stylist Christy Lee, whom he dated for several months.
Kardashian, meanwhile, has been single since her brief relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. ended in April last year.
Speaking on Angie Martinez's podcast in September, she admitted: "I'm definitely in my fun zone right now," hinting she was open to dating again.
According to a source, Kardashian and Malone have already discussed meeting up outside of work. "She's keen to have him out in Los Angeles," they said.
"He's mentioned her coming out to his ranch in Utah, and she's even talked about going horseback riding with him there. They've also laughed about meeting up for some barbecue in Nashville, where he just opened his new music spot."
The insider continued: "Kim's hooked on how genuine he is. She says he doesn't put on any kind of act – he's completely himself. That's something she's not used to, especially after spending years with guys who always crave the spotlight."
Bonds That Brought Them Closer Together
Both stars have weathered difficult breakups. Kardashian has spoken openly about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West, while Malone is currently navigating a custody dispute with ex-fiancée Jamie Park over their three-year-old daughter.
Sources say their shared vulnerability has brought them closer.
"They've had long, honest talks about what it's like raising kids while the world watches," one friend said. "That shared understanding is really what's pulling Kim toward him."
The pair also share mutual connections through the Kardashian circle. Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, is close friends with Malone, and reportedly vouched for him early on.
Help From Sister Kourtney
"Kourtney assured Kim that Austin's genuinely a great guy with a huge heart," said the source.
"Hearing that made Kim feel a lot more confident about seeing where things might go."
Despite the growing buzz around their relationship, Kardashian is said to be taking things slowly.
"She's not ready to put him in front of the cameras just yet," a source close to the family said.
"Her mom Kris Jenner's already floating the idea of filming their first public date on their reality show, but Kim wants to take her time. She insists this isn't about publicity – she truly believes Austin's different."