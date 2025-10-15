EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Secretly Dating' Tattooed Rap Badboy Post Malone — 'It's Showbiz's Worst-Kept Secret'

The shoot, which featured the Circles singer chopping wood, riding horses and posing in nothing but boxers and tattoos, sparked intense speculation among fans.

Kardashian and Malone are said to have "hit it off instantly" during the campaign, bonding over their shared love of music, parenting and life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

A source close to the production said: "Kim was really taken aback by how real Austin is. She's been telling people he's funny, kind, and totally unfazed by the celebrity world – and that's a huge part of what draws her in. He's got this raw, rough-around-the-edges appeal that's nothing like the men she's dated before."

Another insider added: "What started as an easy friendship has definitely become more playful lately. Kim can't stop mentioning him. She really admires how honest he is about everything he's faced, and she relates to that. They just get each other on a deeper level."

The connection between the pair blossomed in the weeks following Malone's split from stylist Christy Lee, whom he dated for several months.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been single since her brief relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. ended in April last year.