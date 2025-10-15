EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers and John Ritter's Secret Steamy Chemistry Exposed Decades After Late Stars 'Reconciled' Following Bitter 'Three's Company' Feud — 'In Another Life They Would've Been Married'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Former co-stars Suzanne Somers and John Ritter were said to have such a close and special bond, they would have married "in another life," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Despite their deep connection, the Three's Company stars suffered a falling out that stretched into a bitter years-long feud. While the pair eventually reconciled, Ritter unexpectedly died at age 54 in September 2003.
Somers died at age 76 on October 15, 2023, one day shy of her 77th birthday.
Somers' Fiery 'Three's Company' Exit
Trouble between Somers and Ritter started during the fifth season of their hit sitcom in late 1980, when the actress demanded a salary increase from $30,000 to $150,000 per episode to match her male co-star's pay. She additionally requested 10 percent of the show's profits.
When Somers was offered only a measly $5,000 raise per episode, she refused. For the next several episodes, Somers claimed she was suffering from a "back problem" and her contract was not renewed.
Although Somers sued the network for $2million, she was only awarded $30,000. She later claimed she was being used as a "sacrificial lamb" to dissuade other female stars from demanding equal pay.
While her sudden exit from the show appeared to be about salary disputes, sources told us there was a little-known but bitter feud brewing between Ritter and Somers behind the scenes.
Insiders claimed Ritter took Somers' quest for equal pay personally – and their "sizzling chemistry" intensified already-heightened feelings on set.
"John really loved Suzanne, and she felt the same about him," the source said. "In another life, they might have been together."
Ritter's Widow Helped Facilitate Reconciliation
Fans long suspected the co-stars, who were both married, may have had a secret fling, but the pair denied rumors.
Co-star Joyce DeWitt, who previously denied witnessing any romance on set, changed her tune and revealed, "Years later, I did find out there was some 'huh-huh' going on."
Last year, Ritter's widow, Amy Yasbeck, addressed rumors about her late husband and his former co-star during a podcast appearance. Yasbeck shocked listeners when she revealed how she helped facilitate their reunion shortly before his death.
EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Career Move That Proves Princess Beatrice Becoming Working Royal is Less Likely Than Ever — Amid Her Disgraced Dad's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Yasbeck shared: "I didn't do it in a sneaky way. We were at the premiere of Victor/Victoria on Broadway (in 1995), and at the intermission, I went to the ladies' room and all of a sudden, Suzanne is standing there next to me."
Ritter's widow explained how she introduced herself, and Somers told her she was singing at the afterparty. Yasbeck recalled telling Ritter about the interaction and encouraging him to say hi later in the evening, which he did.
She said after Somers' performance, her husband approached his former colleague and they "hugged it out and stuff, which was great. You know, it was a big thing."
Somers would later reveal in a 2017 interview that Ritter randomly called her one month before his death, which was the last time they spoke.