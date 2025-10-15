EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers and John Ritter's Secret Steamy Chemistry Exposed Decades After Late Stars 'Reconciled' Following Bitter 'Three's Company' Feud — 'In Another Life They Would've Been Married'

Former co-stars Suzanne Somers and John Ritter were said to have such a close and special bond, they would have married "in another life," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Despite their deep connection, the Three's Company stars suffered a falling out that stretched into a bitter years-long feud. While the pair eventually reconciled, Ritter unexpectedly died at age 54 in September 2003.

Somers died at age 76 on October 15, 2023, one day shy of her 77th birthday.