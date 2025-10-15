Pete Hegseth's Plane Declares Emergency While Flying Over Atlantic Ocean... as Secretary of Defense Confirms Status Following Terrifying Incident

President Donald Trump's defense secretary was flying on a Boeing C-32A plane, a military version of the Boeing 757, from Brussels back to Washington, D.C., after attending several NATO meetings.

About 30 minutes after takeoff, pilots were forced to declare an emergency when the issue was detected, and began their descent to 10,000 feet.

Flight tracking information reportedly revealed a "7700" Squawk code was issued during the flight, signaling a possible emergency on board. The codes are utilized by pilots to efficiently communicate with Air Traffic Control towers.

The pilots chose to divert the aircraft to RAF Mildenhall, a military base in Suffolk, England, which supports US Air Force operations despite its RAF name.