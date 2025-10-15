EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Career Move That Proves Princess Beatrice Becoming Working Royal is Less Likely Than Ever — Amid Her Disgraced Dad's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Oct. 15 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice has made a major career move that appears to shut the door on any future as a full-time working royal – as her father Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old royal, who has balanced a private-sector career with occasional royal duties, has quietly launched a new tech venture, Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd., alongside Luis Alvarado Martinez, a senior executive at the World Economic Forum. Her move cements Beatrice's role in the business world and signals she has little intention of taking on more royal responsibility – particularly as controversy once again engulfs her father.
Beatrice’s Bold Business Venture
Documents filed with Companies House show Beatrice was appointed as a director in July, holding a 45 percent stake in the company, which is focused on "business and domestic software development" and "management consultancy."
Her longtime private secretary, Olivia Horsley, holds a smaller share. Martinez, described by insiders as "a global innovation strategist," is her equal partner in the venture.
A source close to Beatrice claimed: "This move is a clear statement – she's carving out her own future and focusing on areas she's passionate about, like technology and sustainability. She knows full well the royal spotlight is unpredictable, and this is her way of maintaining control over her own narrative."
Distancing Herself from Royal Scandal
Another insider added: "With everything going on around her father again, Beatrice wants distance from royal politics. She's not interested in stepping into the working royal spotlight right now. Her new company shows she's doubling down on her career in business, not palace life."
Andrew, 65, has once more been thrust into headlines following new legal disclosures connected to the late financier Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While Andrew continues to deny all allegations and maintains he has done nothing wrong, the revived scandal has reportedly left Beatrice "deeply uncomfortable."
"She's incredibly loyal to her family, but she's also realistic," claimed one royal source. "Beatrice is determined to look ahead and make sure her father's past doesn't shape her own future or her children's."
No Plans for a Full-Time Royal Role
Beatrice, who currently serves as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at the U.S. software company Afiniti, has never been a full-time working royal, though she occasionally represents the Crown at public events alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie.
Both women supported King Charles, 76, at his coronation and have appeared at official garden parties. But insiders say neither is likely to join the Firm in any official capacity.
"She's built a stable career, has a young family, and now she's launching a new venture – becoming a full-time royal just isn't on her radar," said a close friend of the princess. "Beatrice believes she can make a bigger impact doing her own thing than getting caught up in the institution that caused her father so much trouble."
A Modern Life Away from the Palace
Despite her focus on business, Beatrice still holds a significant constitutional role as one of Charles' Counsellors of State, meaning she could be called upon to perform certain royal duties if the monarch is abroad or unwell.
Away from her professional life, Beatrice continues to enjoy family time with her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their three-year-old daughter, Sienna. She is also stepmother to Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.
Friends say the couple is "thriving" outside of royal pressure.
"They're a happy, modern blended family," said a pal. "Beatrice has really settled into who she is – and that doesn't involve a desk at the palace."