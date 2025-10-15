EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Career Move That Proves Princess Beatrice Becoming Working Royal is Less Likely Than Ever — Amid Her Disgraced Dad's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Princess Beatrice has made a major career move that appears to shut the door on any future as a full-time working royal – as her father Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 37-year-old royal, who has balanced a private-sector career with occasional royal duties, has quietly launched a new tech venture, Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd., alongside Luis Alvarado Martinez, a senior executive at the World Economic Forum. Her move cements Beatrice's role in the business world and signals she has little intention of taking on more royal responsibility – particularly as controversy once again engulfs her father.