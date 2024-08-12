John Ritter’s Death Still Haunts Actress Wife and Transgender Son: ‘As the Years Go by, the Loss Becomes More Agonizing’

Following Ritter's unexpected passing, Yasbeck sued two of her late husband's physicians, claiming his death could have been avoided, but was unsuccessful. She later turned the tragedy into her life's passion by founding the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to help raise awareness about the condition that killed the beloved actor.

A friend further revealed "acting is no longer" a "passion" for Yasbeck since her husband's death.

She also reportedly has no interesting in seeking out a new romantic partner. In a past interview, Yasbeck confessed: "I think I would miss John more if I was dating. I always feel like he's with me, and that would be weird because in that case, three is not company."