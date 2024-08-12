John Ritter’s Death Still Haunts Actress Wife and Transgender Son: ‘As the Years Go by, the Loss Becomes More Agonizing’
More than two decades after John Ritter's sudden death, his wife and child are still shattered by the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Three's Company star was 54 years old when he suffered a fatal heart episode on the set of his sitcom 8 Simple Rules in September 2003.
While his older children with first wife Nancy Morgan – Jason, 44, Carly, 42, and Tyler, 39 – have moved on with their lives and careers in entertainment, according to family and friends, his second wife, Amy Yasbeck, 61, and his transgender son, Noah, 25, have had more difficulty.
A source shared: "His death affected Amy so greatly. As the years go by, the loss of John becomes only more poignant and painful in her eyes."
Following Ritter's unexpected passing, Yasbeck sued two of her late husband's physicians, claiming his death could have been avoided, but was unsuccessful. She later turned the tragedy into her life's passion by founding the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to help raise awareness about the condition that killed the beloved actor.
A friend further revealed "acting is no longer" a "passion" for Yasbeck since her husband's death.
She also reportedly has no interesting in seeking out a new romantic partner. In a past interview, Yasbeck confessed: "I think I would miss John more if I was dating. I always feel like he's with me, and that would be weird because in that case, three is not company."
Insiders claimed Noah is similarly devastated by the loss of his dad – who passed on his 5th birthday – and wants nothing to do with Hollywood.
Added the source: "For a little while, Noah eyed an acting career like his older half-brothers. But he found he didn't have the taste for it. He pretty much stays off social media and is hardly ever seen in public.
"Both Amy and Noah say their passion is honoring John's memory – they just prefer a simpler, quieter life now."
Ritter's wife and child aren't the only family members who treasure their memories of the sitcom star. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his older brother Tom Ritter spoke fondly of his younger sibling being "mesmerized" by theatre as a child.
He shared: "He practiced their moves and came up with plenty of his own. There was a lot of joy and laughter in the house. And a lot of play."
