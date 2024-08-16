'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers' Husband Reveals She's Haunting Their Home: 'She'll Be Waiting for Me in Afterlife'
Three's Company star Suzanne Somers may have left this earthly realm last year, but her beloved husband Alan Hamel claims she's still around.
Hamel, 88, said Somer's spirit pays him eerie visits that defy reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Somers passed away a day before her 77th birthday in October 2023 after battling breast cancer that spread to her brain. The actress was married to Hamel from 1977 until her death.
But according to her widower, she makes her presence known from the beyond. Hamel recalled one supernatural experience that took place in the Palm Springs home they shared together.
Hamel said: "One day I'm standing in the kitchen with my family – and all of the sudden, Suzanne's favorite song comes on the audio system."
The TV producer added: "The audio system wasn't even turned on!"
As it turned out, the song wasn't only Somers' favorite but also held a special meaning for the couple.
The 88-year-old explained: "It's a Latin song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off."
That wasn't the first time Hamel claimed ghostly things happened since Somers' death. In January, the grieving husband claimed she came to him in another peculiar way about three months after she passed.
- 10 Celebrities Who Were Reportedly Visited by Famous Ghosts: From Alan Hamel to Wayne Newton
- Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Home Hits the Market for $9 Million Three Months After Her Passing
- Suzanne Somers' Widower Alan Hamel Says 'Very Strange' Events Around Their Home Have 'Convinced' Him of an Afterlife
The former Anniversary Game host recalled how "a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen – and then the living room and the dining room" then "hovered" in front of a framed picture of him and his sweetie.
He continued: "A few weeks later, I opened all the doors and windows and I saw the same hummingbird – they all have very distinctive colorings – and I walked over and extended my hands. The hummingbird jumps into my hands – and she tucks in her little feet. All I felt was her belly. She was safe."
Hamel added he also feels Somers' "palpable" presence when he goes to bed at night. These combined experiences have turned him into a believer of life after death.
He said: "We discard the body, but we still have a soul. The soul is energy – and I have to believe that it finds a dimension or a plane that we don't understand. I absolutely believe there is an afterlife. I do believe that when my time comes to expire, Suzanne will be waiting for me."
These beliefs are something he and the blonde stunner discussed before her death.
Hamel added: "We were both very spiritual and we both believed there was a higher power. Maybe some people might think I'm wacky, but I choose to believe."
His love apparently transcends the wedding vow "til death do us part".
A source said: "Alan is convinced Suzanne's spirit is still with him in their house – and she'll be with him until they're rejoined in the great beyond!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.