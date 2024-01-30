Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Home Hits the Market for $9 Million Three Months After Her Passing

Suzanne Somers' widower is moving step by step after her death. The late Three's Company actress' California home has hit the real estate market again, with Alan Hamel re-listing the Palm Springs property they once shared for just north of $9 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Property records show Somers' 28 acres of desert oasis was re-listed on January 12 for $8,950,000. This is the same home the actress passed away in last year after her battle with breast cancer.