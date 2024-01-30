Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Home Hits the Market for $9 Million Three Months After Her Passing
Suzanne Somers' widower is moving step by step after her death. The late Three's Company actress' California home has hit the real estate market again, with Alan Hamel re-listing the Palm Springs property they once shared for just north of $9 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Property records show Somers' 28 acres of desert oasis was re-listed on January 12 for $8,950,000. This is the same home the actress passed away in last year after her battle with breast cancer.
RadarOnline.com obtained photos of the seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom paradise. The estate is uber private with its own gated entrance, long driveway, and even an open-air carriage to take guests up to a hilltop with panoramic views of the area.
The listing outlines the property's uniqueness, touting its "intimate walkways, large view terraces and secret patios are interspersed among the buildings, some of which date back 100 years."
Somers' home isn't just breathtaking inside. The over-the-top amenities, including an outdoor amphitheater, a lagoon-style pool, a heated spa with views of the city, and hiking trails, make it truly one of a kind.
There are also “five unique structures” on the property, one of which was created by the famous modernist architect Albert Frey and is known as Rock House.
The estate is also perfect for hosting, with a two-room chef's kitchen, wine cellar, an elaborate formal dining room, a poolside living room, a “cascading waterfall,” and several offices and terraces.
"It is the home you never knew you always wanted," the listing, held by Compass agent Scott Lyle, read.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Somers died in the home on October 15 at the age of 76, just one day before her birthday. According to the death certificate, the sitcom star passed away from "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain."
It also listed additional underlying conditions like hypertension or high blood pressure and hydrocephalus, which led to her death.
Following her death, Hamel revealed he experienced various paranormal activities at their home. He claimed a hummingbird flew into their house before landing on a framed photo of him with Somers. In a different instance, Hamel told The Post that the fireplace started "all by itself," and the music of Somers' favorite composer began playing out of nowhere.
He said the experiences made him believe in the afterlife.
“I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife. I’m convinced of it … I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere … after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something,” Somers' husband of 50 years said.
Somers' neighbors are likely thrilled that her home is for sale as sources claimed they were concerned the late star's property would be turned into a memorial museum for fans.