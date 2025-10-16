EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes George Clooney's Brutal Litany of Health Nightmares After Actor Pulls Out of Huge Film Festival

George Clooney has withdrawn from the Venice Film Festival after being struck down with a serious sinus infection – which RadarOnline.com can reveal is only the latest in a long list of health scares that have shadowed the 64-year-old Hollywood star in recent years.

Clooney, who was due to promote his new Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, recently abruptly canceled his press appearances on medical advice.

The A-list actor, director, and producer had been expected to attend a photocall and press conference before the movie's premiere but was told to rest after feeling unwell.