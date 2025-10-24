EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wheelchair-Bound Tim Curry's Pain-Wracked Final Days After 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Icon Revealed He is Always on the Edge of Another Potentially Fatal Stroke

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star, 79, suffered a major stroke in 2012 and now uses a wheelchair and requires daily care. In a candid new interview, Curry said he "wouldn't want" to endure another such episode, describing the lasting toll it has taken on his body and mind.

Tim Curry is living in constant fear of another stroke after admitting the health crisis that left him unable to walk could strike again "at any time," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I probably should (worry)," he said. "It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."

Those close to the actor say his health battles have been relentless but that he continues to face them with a mix of humor and grit.

"Tim's endured more than anyone realizes," a close friend said. "Every day brings its challenges, but he meets them with humor and grit. "He still teases his carers, keeps in touch with old pals, and that glint of mischief is always there. "Still, the risk of another stroke is something that never truly leaves his mind."

Curry first rose to fame in 1975 with his electrifying performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show – a role that made him an international cult icon.