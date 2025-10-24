Prince William 'Livid' as Estranged Brother Prince Harry Plots U.K. Comeback — Future King 'Determined to Block' Meghan Markle as 'Kate Middleton Doesn't Want Her Back'

Following reports Harry and Markle were considering a home in celebrity hotspot the Cotswolds if they left California for the UK, sources claimed the Duke of Sussex has since directed his team to look at properties closer to Windsor Castle.

But the insider claimed the Sussexes are not on the same page about returning to the UK.

A source shared: "Harry's representatives have been discreetly scouting homes within reach of Windsor Great Park – somewhere within easy reach of friends, family, and London. He wants a private residence that's secure, family-friendly, and not tied to royal property."

"He's always said he wants his children to know his homeland. The idea of them spending school holidays or even school terms there has never gone away."