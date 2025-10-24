Prince William 'Livid' as Estranged Brother Prince Harry Plots U.K. Comeback — Future King 'Determined to Block' Meghan Markle as 'Kate Middleton Doesn't Want Her Back'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince William has blown a gasket over estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's plan to work their way back into the royal fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Well-placed sources claimed the future king, 43, is furious over Harry, 41, making strides to repair his standing with the Firm and is "determined" to stop an alleged reconciliation meeting between his wife, Kate Middleton, 43, and Markle, 44,
Harry's UK House Hunting
Following reports Harry and Markle were considering a home in celebrity hotspot the Cotswolds if they left California for the UK, sources claimed the Duke of Sussex has since directed his team to look at properties closer to Windsor Castle.
But the insider claimed the Sussexes are not on the same page about returning to the UK.
A source shared: "Harry's representatives have been discreetly scouting homes within reach of Windsor Great Park – somewhere within easy reach of friends, family, and London. He wants a private residence that's secure, family-friendly, and not tied to royal property."
"He's always said he wants his children to know his homeland. The idea of them spending school holidays or even school terms there has never gone away."
Markle Launches 'Project Thaw'
They continued: "As for Meghan, although America is home, she's keen to re-establish links with the royal family. They are carrying out a secret plan called 'Project Thaw,' and Meghan still believes they can all fully reconcile."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said as part of "Project Thaw," Markle instructed her team to set up a meeting with Middleton in hopes the reunion would soften public opinion of the couple and help pave the way for their return to England.
Now, separate insiders claimed William is 'determined to block' any such meeting or the Sussexes moving back to England.
William 'Determined to Block' Harry and Markle
The source said: "William is determined to block, or at the very least severely hamper, Harry's move to Windsor.
"He's the heir now, carrying the institution. From his perspective, re-admitting Harry in any official or semi-official capacity risks confusion and fresh controversy. He feels burned and doesn't want to reopen old wounds."
While William feels strongly against allowing his brother and sister-in-law back into the family, Middleton is said to have a different opinion on the matter.
Middleton's Against 'Brushing Aside the Past' With Markle
"Kate, meanwhile, remains quietly sympathetic but careful not to cross her husband," the insider claimed. "She understands Harry's wish to reconnect with his roots, but she is equally conscious that supporting him too openly could put her at odds with William."
The source continued: "She'd love peace between the brothers, but she also knows it has to come on William's timetable. Her instinct is to keep the door open ajar without forcing it open – she won't push, but she's the one person both men still trust.
"When it comes to Meghan, though, Kate's not willing to brush aside the past – she doesn't want her rejoining the royal fold."