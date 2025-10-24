Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William 'Livid' as Estranged Brother Prince Harry Plots U.K. Comeback — Future King 'Determined to Block' Meghan Markle as 'Kate Middleton Doesn't Want Her Back'

Split Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to be 'furious' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK plans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William has blown a gasket over estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's plan to work their way back into the royal fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Well-placed sources claimed the future king, 43, is furious over Harry, 41, making strides to repair his standing with the Firm and is "determined" to stop an alleged reconciliation meeting between his wife, Kate Middleton, 43, and Markle, 44,

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's UK House Hunting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Harry has instructed his team to look for homes close to Windsor.

Following reports Harry and Markle were considering a home in celebrity hotspot the Cotswolds if they left California for the UK, sources claimed the Duke of Sussex has since directed his team to look at properties closer to Windsor Castle.

But the insider claimed the Sussexes are not on the same page about returning to the UK.

A source shared: "Harry's representatives have been discreetly scouting homes within reach of Windsor Great Park – somewhere within easy reach of friends, family, and London. He wants a private residence that's secure, family-friendly, and not tied to royal property."

"He's always said he wants his children to know his homeland. The idea of them spending school holidays or even school terms there has never gone away."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Launches 'Project Thaw'

Split photo of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Markle wants to meet with Middleton as part of 'project thaw.'

They continued: "As for Meghan, although America is home, she's keen to re-establish links with the royal family. They are carrying out a secret plan called 'Project Thaw,' and Meghan still believes they can all fully reconcile."

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said as part of "Project Thaw," Markle instructed her team to set up a meeting with Middleton in hopes the reunion would soften public opinion of the couple and help pave the way for their return to England.

Now, separate insiders claimed William is 'determined to block' any such meeting or the Sussexes moving back to England.

Article continues below advertisement

William 'Determined to Block' Harry and Markle

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed William 'is determined to block' or 'severely hamper' Harry and Markle's UK plans.

The source said: "William is determined to block, or at the very least severely hamper, Harry's move to Windsor.

"He's the heir now, carrying the institution. From his perspective, re-admitting Harry in any official or semi-official capacity risks confusion and fresh controversy. He feels burned and doesn't want to reopen old wounds."

While William feels strongly against allowing his brother and sister-in-law back into the family, Middleton is said to have a different opinion on the matter.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Insufferable' After Sharing Intimate Details about Her Daily Rituals — Including a 'Healing Blanket' and Listening to Music Every Morning

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Shattered' Over Fresh Epstein Scandal — Disgraced Prince Andrew's Ex Loses Several Charity Gigs After Old Emails to Late Sex Pedo Leak

Middleton's Against 'Brushing Aside the Past' With Markle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton is said not to be interested in letting bygones be bygones when it comes to Markle.

"Kate, meanwhile, remains quietly sympathetic but careful not to cross her husband," the insider claimed. "She understands Harry's wish to reconnect with his roots, but she is equally conscious that supporting him too openly could put her at odds with William."

The source continued: "She'd love peace between the brothers, but she also knows it has to come on William's timetable. Her instinct is to keep the door open ajar without forcing it open – she won't push, but she's the one person both men still trust.

"When it comes to Meghan, though, Kate's not willing to brush aside the past – she doesn't want her rejoining the royal fold."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.