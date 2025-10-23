Meghan Markle's Plan to Make Amends with Kate Middleton — 'Diva Duchess' Launches 'Project Thaw' to Reconcile With Royal Family as Prince Harry Desperately Tries To Return
Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be planning a "clear-the-air" meeting with estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton in preparation for returning to the UK as her husband, Prince Harry, desperately tries to mend his fractured relationship with his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal insiders claimed Markle, 44, is hopeful the meeting with Middleton, 43, will help pave the way for reconciliation between Harry, 41, and his older brother Prince William, 43.
Meghan Markle's 'Project Thaw' Plan
An insider shared: "Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organize a call. She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation."
Royal reporter Richard Eden further claimed Markle's recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week was part of an elaborate plan aimed at helping the Sussexes ease back into the royal fold.
Eden reportedly explained: "It's known as 'Project Thaw' because the aim is to 'warm up' the duke and duchess' frosty relationships with the rest of the royal family and with the British people."
Meghan Markle's Anxiety Over UK Visit
He noted Markle's fashion week outing came after Harry's London meeting with father King Charles III, which was their first in-person sit-down in 19 months.
Insiders claimed Harry and Markle have since started planning their first UK visit since 2022.
A source claimed: "By all accounts, the trip is happening; it's just a matter of finalizing the timing, but it will most likely be before Christmas.
"Obviously, Meghan's anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands."
The source continued: "She's desperate to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate on board would massively help.
"If the public sees she's making a genuine effort to heal old wounds and they see Kate accepting her back it's bound to soften their feelings towards her."
Another insider noted it's important for Harry to repair his relationship with his family before it's too late as Charles, 76, continues to battle an unspecified form of cancer.
Harry is also said to be planning to bring the couple's two young children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, along on the trip.
Insiders said Harry has "been encouraging" the potential meeting between his wife and sister-in-law.
The tipster claimed: "Harry's been encouraging her to go for it because he's convinced that if Meghan and Kate can clear the air, it'll smooth things over with William, too.
"Meghan's nervous, but she knows getting Kate onside is key. She's telling people she's ready to forgive, forget, and move forward, but she's also wary of Kate – she hates that so much is riding on whether she can earn her blessing.
"Now all that remains to be seen is if Kate can ever forgive Meghan."
Markle and Middleton have been at odds with one another since the duchess tied the knot with Harry in 2018.
The two women were said to have argued during bridesmaids' dress fittings – and Markle later told Oprah during the couple's explosive post-Megxit interview that initial reports claiming she made Kate cry were incorrect and alleged it was the other way around.
She noted Middleton apologized with a note and a card and said the disagreement was due to wedding stress and the mother-of-three being hormonal after recently giving birth to her youngest son, Louis.