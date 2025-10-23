Meghan Markle's Plan to Make Amends with Kate Middleton — 'Diva Duchess' Launches 'Project Thaw' to Reconcile With Royal Family as Prince Harry Desperately Tries To Return

An insider shared: "Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organize a call. She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation."

Royal reporter Richard Eden further claimed Markle's recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week was part of an elaborate plan aimed at helping the Sussexes ease back into the royal fold.

Eden reportedly explained: "It's known as 'Project Thaw' because the aim is to 'warm up' the duke and duchess' frosty relationships with the rest of the royal family and with the British people."