EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Anxiety-Riddled' Meghan Markle's 'Mental Health Safe Space' At $29Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has created what friends tell RadarOnline.com is a "mental health safe space" inside her $29million Montecito mansion, designed to help her find calm and clarity amid the pressures of public life. The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who lives in the sprawling California estate with Prince Harry, 41, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, gave a rare glimpse into her home in a new Instagram video promoting the second season of With Love, Meghan.

A Sanctuary for the Soul

Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM Markle unveiled her serene 'calm zone' inside her Montecito mansion.

It shows Markle customizing white sweatshirts while sitting in a softly lit corner of the house, a space sources tell us she has deliberately styled to help manage anxiety and stress. One insider close to the duchess said: "That spot is Meghan's calm zone. It's where she retreats to think, journal, or simply sit in silence. The last few years have taken a toll, and she's realized having that quiet space is essential for her to feel balanced." Another source claimed: "Meghan has battled anxiety for a long time, and it's become more intense since leaving royal life. She's built a personal retreat in her home where she can shut everything out. It's filled with soothing tones, soft lighting, and little touches that help her feel grounded."

Designing for Calm and Clarity

Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM The Sussexes’ $29million estate featured soothing décor and floral artwork.

The short video, which Markle captioned "Made some gifts to share and celebrate the premiere today," offers subtle details of the duchess' interior style, including a white tub chair, a neutral rug, and a large floral canvas on the wall. The adjoining space features green botanical wallpaper and a mounted television, believed to be part of a relaxation or creative nook. Feng Shui expert Joanne Jones from Trusted Psychics analyzed the video, noting Markle's preference for white and neutral tones aligns with principles of emotional balance. "Decorating your room with whites can evoke a sense of space, sharp focus, and mental clarity," Jones said. "It's ideal for calming busy or cluttered rooms, creating a clean, ordered backdrop that allows the mind to rest."

Retreating from the Spotlight

Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM Designers said her minimalist palette reflected a 'mature, mindful' aesthetic.

The Sussexes' home, a French-style chateau set on seven acres, is known for its serene, understated design. Previous glimpses have shown a shared office with matching cream chairs, light-filled living areas, and a garden filled with lavender and olive trees. But the new footage offers perhaps the most intimate look yet at how Markle blends luxury with mindfulness. According to a friend of the couple, the Duchess has become more reclusive in recent months, spending long stretches of time at home. "She's been retreating more into her personal space," the pal claimed. "When her anxiety peaks, she'll light a candle, sit in her chair, and journal. It's her way of resetting before she has to face the world again."

A Home That Heals

Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM The duchess turned her home into a peaceful refuge for her family.