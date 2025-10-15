Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Anxiety-Riddled' Meghan Markle's 'Mental Health Safe Space' At $29Million Mansion

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

An anxious Meghan Markle found comfort in her private mental health space at home.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has created what friends tell RadarOnline.com is a "mental health safe space" inside her $29million Montecito mansion, designed to help her find calm and clarity amid the pressures of public life.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who lives in the sprawling California estate with Prince Harry, 41, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, gave a rare glimpse into her home in a new Instagram video promoting the second season of With Love, Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

A Sanctuary for the Soul

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle's home
Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM

Markle unveiled her serene 'calm zone' inside her Montecito mansion.

It shows Markle customizing white sweatshirts while sitting in a softly lit corner of the house, a space sources tell us she has deliberately styled to help manage anxiety and stress.

One insider close to the duchess said: "That spot is Meghan's calm zone. It's where she retreats to think, journal, or simply sit in silence. The last few years have taken a toll, and she's realized having that quiet space is essential for her to feel balanced."

Another source claimed: "Meghan has battled anxiety for a long time, and it's become more intense since leaving royal life. She's built a personal retreat in her home where she can shut everything out. It's filled with soothing tones, soft lighting, and little touches that help her feel grounded."

Article continues below advertisement

Designing for Calm and Clarity

Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibeth
Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM

The Sussexes’ $29million estate featured soothing décor and floral artwork.

The short video, which Markle captioned "Made some gifts to share and celebrate the premiere today," offers subtle details of the duchess' interior style, including a white tub chair, a neutral rug, and a large floral canvas on the wall.

The adjoining space features green botanical wallpaper and a mounted television, believed to be part of a relaxation or creative nook.

Feng Shui expert Joanne Jones from Trusted Psychics analyzed the video, noting Markle's preference for white and neutral tones aligns with principles of emotional balance.

"Decorating your room with whites can evoke a sense of space, sharp focus, and mental clarity," Jones said. "It's ideal for calming busy or cluttered rooms, creating a clean, ordered backdrop that allows the mind to rest."

Article continues below advertisement

Retreating from the Spotlight

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM

Designers said her minimalist palette reflected a 'mature, mindful' aesthetic.

The Sussexes' home, a French-style chateau set on seven acres, is known for its serene, understated design. Previous glimpses have shown a shared office with matching cream chairs, light-filled living areas, and a garden filled with lavender and olive trees. But the new footage offers perhaps the most intimate look yet at how Markle blends luxury with mindfulness.

According to a friend of the couple, the Duchess has become more reclusive in recent months, spending long stretches of time at home.

"She's been retreating more into her personal space," the pal claimed. "When her anxiety peaks, she'll light a candle, sit in her chair, and journal. It's her way of resetting before she has to face the world again."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kim kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Secretly Dating' Tattooed Rap Badboy Post Malone — 'It's Showbiz's Worst-Kept Secret'

Split photo of Suzanne Somers and John Ritter

EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers and John Ritter's Secret Steamy Chemistry Exposed Decades After Late Stars 'Reconciled' Following Bitter 'Three's Company' Feud — 'In Another Life They Would've Been Married'

A Home That Heals

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibeth
Source: @Meghan/INSTAGRAM

The duchess turned her home into a peaceful refuge for her family.

Another insider said while Markle remains focused on her media ventures, her private life now revolves around cultivating a sense of calm for herself and her family. "The mansion isn't just a home – it's her refuge," they said.

"She's aware of how much speculation surrounds her and Harry, and she's channeling that stress into creating an environment where she feels protected."

Fans have noted the evolution of Markle's aesthetic since her pre-royal days. Photos from her lifestyle blog The Tig showed a fondness for color and statement décor, but her Montecito interiors reflect a quieter, more introspective mood.

"Her taste has matured," said one designer. "The palette is lighter, softer – it mirrors her desire for peace."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.