Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Daughter Apple, 21, Hits Back at Claims She's an 'Entitled' Nepo Baby by Insisting her A-List Parents 'Make Her Work'

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has hit back at clams she's an 'entitled' nepo baby amid new modeling deal.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has hit back at clams she's an 'entitled' nepo baby amid new modeling deal.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple has blasted claims she's an "entitled" nepo baby, after landing a new high-profile modelling campaign.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the wannabe catwalk star, 21, has insisted her famous parents have "instilled" a work mentality in her, and she knows her life is not a "normal way to grow up."

'I Have To Work'

Apple says her famous parents have urged her to seek employment.
Source: @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

Apple says her famous parents have urged her to seek employment.

Apple, has already walked in the Chanel couture show at Paris Fashion Week and posed alongside her famous mother in a campaign for GapStudio.

Discussing how she juggles her fashion work with her studies, Apple said: "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means.

"But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Indeed, Apple's father Chris, the frontman of Coldplay, shared back in 2020 that his daughter had landed her first job in a clothes shop.

He said at the time: "It's her first job, and she's about to be 16 and she's making her way in the world and I'm so proud of her."

'Not A Normal Way To Grow Up'

Apple Martin
Source: MEGA

Apple knows her upbringing is different to most.

Apple went on to reveal that despite her modelling career, she's still trying to have a "normal college experience," while studying law, history and society.

Asked how she stays grounded, Apple added: "Hanging out with my friends and trying to have a normal college experience makes me feel more normal.

"That's how I like to unwind. We'll sit down and do little guitar playing sessions, one person will play and the others will sing.

"I also love watching reality T.V. with my friends. There was one day we spent five hours on the couch and just watched old episodes of America's Next Top Model."

Gap Collaboration

Picture of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow teamed up with her daughter on a new Gap ad campaign.

On Tuesday, Apple was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Self Portrait as she posed for her debut shoot with the brand.

Styled by Mel Ottenberg, Apple wore pieces from the brand's latest ready-to-wear collection, including a white lace and satin maxi dress and a silver gradient sequinned dress.

She said: "Debuting with self-portrait was a no-brainer – their British spirit reminds me of growing up in London, so it's felt like home from the start.

"Plus, the collections are gorge and approachable! Han and the team welcomed me in as part of the creative process and I am having a lot of fun learning along the way.

"I'm so excited for this campaign to be out in the world and for us to continue exploring this side of my creativity together."

picture of Chris Martin
Source: MEGA

Apple's father Chris previously revealed his daughter landed a job in a clothes shop.

Earlier this month, Martin appeared alongside her famous mother as the new face of GapStudio.

She first made her foray into the fashion world back in 2023 when she debuted on the runway for Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Apple's collaboration with the brand was first revealed last month, and fans were quick to complain on social media that she landed the gig thanks to her high-profile connections.

"THIS is nepotism gone bad," one wrote.

"Oh thank goodness, I was so worried another one of Hollywood's finest children might not land a super cushy job with no talent to validate the achievement. All is well in the world now," one sarcastic commenter chimed in.

"Yikes," one posted. "How is this chick the face of anything? Must be nice to be a nepo baby with no talent."

