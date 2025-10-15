Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Daughter Apple, 21, Hits Back at Claims She's an 'Entitled' Nepo Baby by Insisting her A-List Parents 'Make Her Work'

Apple, has already walked in the Chanel couture show at Paris Fashion Week and posed alongside her famous mother in a campaign for GapStudio.

Discussing how she juggles her fashion work with her studies, Apple said: "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means.

"But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Indeed, Apple's father Chris, the frontman of Coldplay, shared back in 2020 that his daughter had landed her first job in a clothes shop.

He said at the time: "It's her first job, and she's about to be 16 and she's making her way in the world and I'm so proud of her."