Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Has Secret Stash of Abusive Film Footage Showing Him Taunt Kim Kardashian' – And She's 'Terrified' It Will Be Made Public

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian in documentary, 'In Whose Name?'
Source: In Whose Name - AMSI Entertainment

Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is scared he will drop the footage for the world to see.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kanye West is sitting on hours of private and abusive footage showing him berating Kim Kardashian – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is "terrified" the rapper could use it to humiliate her.

The 48-year-old musician's recently released documentary, In Whose Name?, has already shocked viewers with its raw portrayal of his volatile behavior during the breakdown of his six-year marriage to Kardashian, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

West's Disturbing Footage Exposed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian is said to be 'terrified' West will share private footage of their arguments.

Article continues below advertisement

Filmed over six years by director Nico Ballesteros, the project reportedly spans more than 3,000 hours of footage, some of which shows West lashing out at family members and colleagues while his then-wife pleads for calm. In one clip, Kardashian is seen crying as West yells at a cousin who disagrees with his right-wing political views.

The film has sparked widespread outrage and renewed questions about what other material the rapper might still have.

A source close to Kardashian claimed: "Kim's fully aware that Kanye still has a huge amount of private footage – hours and hours of it – and it haunts her. He's hinted before that he might use it, and she's certain there are far worse clips than what made it into the documentary.

"She feels he's using that as leverage to keep power over her."

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian is 'Genuinely Scared'

Article continues below advertisement
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian in documentary, 'In Whose Name?'
Source: In Whose Name - AMSI Entertainment

West's documentary, 'In Whose Name?,' has already pulled back the curtains on their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "She's genuinely scared he'll release something just to embarrass her. Kim feels Kanye takes satisfaction in having that kind of power – it's psychological warfare, and it's exhausting her."

For Kardashian, the documentary has reopened painful wounds from her marriage. During a scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians filmed after their split, she told her sister Kourtney, "I would always say how calm I am, and that's my superpower.

"But my therapist felt like it's a trauma response – of me remaining calm in living a life that I always have to be in this fight or flight mode."

Kardashian had long defended West publicly, describing him in 2020 as a "brilliant but complicated man" while asking for compassion as he struggled with bipolar disorder.

Article continues below advertisement

Has West Crossed the Line?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian with kids
Source: MEGA

The reality star fears her kids will see the footage one day, a source claimed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slaps Husband Prince Harry With a Brutal 'Hands Off' Policy' in Public After Being Left Feeling 'Humiliated' by Him Patting Her Bum at Charity Gala

Photo of Eric Trump, Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Admits Dad Calls Him 'Honey' and 'Still Kisses Me'... as He Reveals Controversial Prez's Rare 'Affectionate' Side

Article continues below advertisement

But friends now say she fears his recent behavior has crossed a line.

Another source claimed: "He's still fixated on keeping control over her. During arguments, he'll drop subtle reminders that he still has recordings or clips from when they were together. Kim may have left years ago, but it often feels like he's still trying to possess her."

Those close to her say Kardashian's biggest fear is that their children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – might one day see the material.

The source claimed: "The idea of her children seeing their father shouting at her, or watching her fall apart on screen, is unbearable. She breaks down just thinking about it and worries about the version of events Kanye might try to create if he puts out more footage."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kardashian thinks she won't ever be 'free' of the troubled rapper, an insider claimed.

West, who married architect Bianca Censori in 2022, has become a professional controversy merchant. Earlier this year, he posted online he had "dominion over" his wife and admitted to having "hit women" in the past.

The comments reignited criticism over what campaigners have called "coercive control" in his relationships.

An insider claimed: "He knows precisely how to play the situation to his advantage. This isn't just about revenge – it's about control. As long as he keeps that footage, Kim feels she'll never truly be free of him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.