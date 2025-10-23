EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Has Secret Stash of Abusive Film Footage Showing Him Taunt Kim Kardashian' – And She's 'Terrified' It Will Be Made Public
Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Kanye West is sitting on hours of private and abusive footage showing him berating Kim Kardashian – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is "terrified" the rapper could use it to humiliate her.
The 48-year-old musician's recently released documentary, In Whose Name?, has already shocked viewers with its raw portrayal of his volatile behavior during the breakdown of his six-year marriage to Kardashian, 44.
West's Disturbing Footage Exposed
Filmed over six years by director Nico Ballesteros, the project reportedly spans more than 3,000 hours of footage, some of which shows West lashing out at family members and colleagues while his then-wife pleads for calm. In one clip, Kardashian is seen crying as West yells at a cousin who disagrees with his right-wing political views.
The film has sparked widespread outrage and renewed questions about what other material the rapper might still have.
A source close to Kardashian claimed: "Kim's fully aware that Kanye still has a huge amount of private footage – hours and hours of it – and it haunts her. He's hinted before that he might use it, and she's certain there are far worse clips than what made it into the documentary.
"She feels he's using that as leverage to keep power over her."
Kardashian is 'Genuinely Scared'
The insider added: "She's genuinely scared he'll release something just to embarrass her. Kim feels Kanye takes satisfaction in having that kind of power – it's psychological warfare, and it's exhausting her."
For Kardashian, the documentary has reopened painful wounds from her marriage. During a scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians filmed after their split, she told her sister Kourtney, "I would always say how calm I am, and that's my superpower.
"But my therapist felt like it's a trauma response – of me remaining calm in living a life that I always have to be in this fight or flight mode."
Kardashian had long defended West publicly, describing him in 2020 as a "brilliant but complicated man" while asking for compassion as he struggled with bipolar disorder.
Has West Crossed the Line?
But friends now say she fears his recent behavior has crossed a line.
Another source claimed: "He's still fixated on keeping control over her. During arguments, he'll drop subtle reminders that he still has recordings or clips from when they were together. Kim may have left years ago, but it often feels like he's still trying to possess her."
Those close to her say Kardashian's biggest fear is that their children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – might one day see the material.
The source claimed: "The idea of her children seeing their father shouting at her, or watching her fall apart on screen, is unbearable. She breaks down just thinking about it and worries about the version of events Kanye might try to create if he puts out more footage."
West, who married architect Bianca Censori in 2022, has become a professional controversy merchant. Earlier this year, he posted online he had "dominion over" his wife and admitted to having "hit women" in the past.
The comments reignited criticism over what campaigners have called "coercive control" in his relationships.
An insider claimed: "He knows precisely how to play the situation to his advantage. This isn't just about revenge – it's about control. As long as he keeps that footage, Kim feels she'll never truly be free of him."