EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Has Secret Stash of Abusive Film Footage Showing Him Taunt Kim Kardashian' – And She's 'Terrified' It Will Be Made Public

The 48-year-old musician's recently released documentary , In Whose Name?, has already shocked viewers with its raw portrayal of his volatile behavior during the breakdown of his six-year marriage to Kardashian, 44.

Kanye West is sitting on hours of private and abusive footage showing him berating Kim Kardashian – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is "terrified" the rapper could use it to humiliate her.

Kardashian is said to be 'terrified' West will share private footage of their arguments.

Filmed over six years by director Nico Ballesteros, the project reportedly spans more than 3,000 hours of footage, some of which shows West lashing out at family members and colleagues while his then-wife pleads for calm. In one clip, Kardashian is seen crying as West yells at a cousin who disagrees with his right-wing political views.

The film has sparked widespread outrage and renewed questions about what other material the rapper might still have.

A source close to Kardashian claimed: "Kim's fully aware that Kanye still has a huge amount of private footage – hours and hours of it – and it haunts her. He's hinted before that he might use it, and she's certain there are far worse clips than what made it into the documentary.

"She feels he's using that as leverage to keep power over her."