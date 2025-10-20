EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bombarding Kim Kardashian With Abuse' Over Daughter North's 'Raunchy' Dress Style – Despite Him 'Ordering' His Wife to Parade Naked

The images, which quickly spread online, sparked criticism from followers who accused Kardashian of letting her daughter dress "too adult." But sources say the strongest backlash came from West.

"It's pure hypocrisy," said a source close to Kardashian. "Kanye has Bianca walking around in sheer, revealing outfits, but he's really tearing into Kim over North's clothes. He keeps saying it's inappropriate, that Kim's gone too far, and he's even threatened to get lawyers involved if she doesn't rein it in.

"It's turned really ugly – he's been sending her furious messages nonstop."

West, who divorced Kardashian in 2022 after eight years of marriage, has been known to push boundaries with his own fashion vision. His 30-year-old wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, has made headlines this for stepping out in sheer gowns – including at the Grammys – as well as plastic corsets, and lingerie-inspired outfits designed or approved by West himself.