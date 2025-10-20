Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bombarding Kim Kardashian With Abuse' Over Daughter North's 'Raunchy' Dress Style – Despite Him 'Ordering' His Wife to Parade Naked

Photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are once again not seeing eye-to-eye.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian is at breaking point after being "bombarded" with furious messages from ex-husband Kanye West over their daughter North's latest fashion choices – even though the rapper has built a reputation for encouraging far more revealing looks from his own wife.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old reality star has faced a stream of furious texts from West, 48, after North, 12, was recently photographed in Rome wearing a corset-style top, short skirt, and chunky black boots during a family trip.

Article continues below advertisement

West Lays Into Kardashian Over North's Outfits

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West, North West, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

West is said to be raging on his ex-wife over his eldest daughter North's wardrobe.

Article continues below advertisement

The images, which quickly spread online, sparked criticism from followers who accused Kardashian of letting her daughter dress "too adult." But sources say the strongest backlash came from West.

"It's pure hypocrisy," said a source close to Kardashian. "Kanye has Bianca walking around in sheer, revealing outfits, but he's really tearing into Kim over North's clothes. He keeps saying it's inappropriate, that Kim's gone too far, and he's even threatened to get lawyers involved if she doesn't rein it in.

"It's turned really ugly – he's been sending her furious messages nonstop."

West, who divorced Kardashian in 2022 after eight years of marriage, has been known to push boundaries with his own fashion vision. His 30-year-old wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, has made headlines this for stepping out in sheer gowns – including at the Grammys – as well as plastic corsets, and lingerie-inspired outfits designed or approved by West himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian's Reaction to West's Tirade Revealed

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of North West
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has faced backlash over the 12-year-old's outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders say the troubled rapper is now claiming his eldest daughter is being "corrupted by fame and fashion." One source claimed, "He's been claiming that Kim's pushing North to grow up too quickly. He's angry and saying she's letting their daughter be 'sexualized,' even though he's the same person who once encouraged Kim to wear provocative outfits when they were married.

"The double standard is unreal."

Despite the criticism, Kardashian is said to be unfazed by her ex's tirades and has refused to engage directly.

"Kim's long past being shocked by Kanye's meltdowns," said another insider. "These days, she just passes his nasty messages straight to her lawyer. She's stopped trying to argue with him – her focus is on North.

"She's determined not to let his chaos hurt their daughter's confidence."

Article continues below advertisement

West Trying to Gain 'Control'?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West, North West
Source: MEGA

Sources claim West is just trying to gain 'control' over the situation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Michael Lohan

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Lohan Claims He Has 'Undeniable Evidence' to Prove He's Innocent... as He Opens Up on 'Prison Journey' for 'Crime He 'Did Not Commit'

travis kelce taylor swift

EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift is 'Haunted by and Fearful Over' Travis Kelce's Shameful Drugs Past

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "Kim's incredibly proud of North's creativity. She's bold, imaginative, and loves expressing herself through clothes, but Kim always keeps things age-appropriate. She's very involved and sets clear boundaries.

"The idea that she's encouraging North to dress like a grown-up is just absurd."

Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with West, has long been accused by her ex of being an overly permissive parent. But friends say she believes his latest fury has more to do with control than parenting.

"This has nothing to do with what North's wearing," said a source close to the star. "It's really about Kanye trying to regain control. He can't tell Kim what to do anymore, so now he's turning that energy toward North. Kim sees exactly what's happening, and she's not tolerating it.

"She's willing to absorb all his anger if that's what it takes to let her daughter be herself."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian is said to simply be focusing on raising her kids, and ignoring West.

While West continues to make headlines for his wife's extreme outfits – including a sheer dress at the Grammys and a candy-themed ensemble this summer – Kardashian remains focused on keeping life steady for her children.

"She's not letting Kanye's outbursts shake her," the insider claimed. "Her only focus is raising her kids to be confident and kind. No matter how much noise Kanye makes, she's blocking it out."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.