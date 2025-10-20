EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Bombarding Kim Kardashian With Abuse' Over Daughter North's 'Raunchy' Dress Style – Despite Him 'Ordering' His Wife to Parade Naked
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is at breaking point after being "bombarded" with furious messages from ex-husband Kanye West over their daughter North's latest fashion choices – even though the rapper has built a reputation for encouraging far more revealing looks from his own wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old reality star has faced a stream of furious texts from West, 48, after North, 12, was recently photographed in Rome wearing a corset-style top, short skirt, and chunky black boots during a family trip.
West Lays Into Kardashian Over North's Outfits
The images, which quickly spread online, sparked criticism from followers who accused Kardashian of letting her daughter dress "too adult." But sources say the strongest backlash came from West.
"It's pure hypocrisy," said a source close to Kardashian. "Kanye has Bianca walking around in sheer, revealing outfits, but he's really tearing into Kim over North's clothes. He keeps saying it's inappropriate, that Kim's gone too far, and he's even threatened to get lawyers involved if she doesn't rein it in.
"It's turned really ugly – he's been sending her furious messages nonstop."
West, who divorced Kardashian in 2022 after eight years of marriage, has been known to push boundaries with his own fashion vision. His 30-year-old wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, has made headlines this for stepping out in sheer gowns – including at the Grammys – as well as plastic corsets, and lingerie-inspired outfits designed or approved by West himself.
Kardashian's Reaction to West's Tirade Revealed
But insiders say the troubled rapper is now claiming his eldest daughter is being "corrupted by fame and fashion." One source claimed, "He's been claiming that Kim's pushing North to grow up too quickly. He's angry and saying she's letting their daughter be 'sexualized,' even though he's the same person who once encouraged Kim to wear provocative outfits when they were married.
"The double standard is unreal."
Despite the criticism, Kardashian is said to be unfazed by her ex's tirades and has refused to engage directly.
"Kim's long past being shocked by Kanye's meltdowns," said another insider. "These days, she just passes his nasty messages straight to her lawyer. She's stopped trying to argue with him – her focus is on North.
"She's determined not to let his chaos hurt their daughter's confidence."
West Trying to Gain 'Control'?
The insider added: "Kim's incredibly proud of North's creativity. She's bold, imaginative, and loves expressing herself through clothes, but Kim always keeps things age-appropriate. She's very involved and sets clear boundaries.
"The idea that she's encouraging North to dress like a grown-up is just absurd."
Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with West, has long been accused by her ex of being an overly permissive parent. But friends say she believes his latest fury has more to do with control than parenting.
"This has nothing to do with what North's wearing," said a source close to the star. "It's really about Kanye trying to regain control. He can't tell Kim what to do anymore, so now he's turning that energy toward North. Kim sees exactly what's happening, and she's not tolerating it.
"She's willing to absorb all his anger if that's what it takes to let her daughter be herself."
While West continues to make headlines for his wife's extreme outfits – including a sheer dress at the Grammys and a candy-themed ensemble this summer – Kardashian remains focused on keeping life steady for her children.
"She's not letting Kanye's outbursts shake her," the insider claimed. "Her only focus is raising her kids to be confident and kind. No matter how much noise Kanye makes, she's blocking it out."