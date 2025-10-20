Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Lohan Claims He Has 'Undeniable Evidence' to Prove He's Innocent of Probation Violation Charges... as He Opens Up on 'Prison Journey' for 'Crime He 'Did Not Commit'

Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan was released from jail October 5.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

After getting arrested earlier this year, Michael Lohan was finally released from jail in October 5.

In the wake of him getting out of prison, Lohan, 65, exclusively talked to RadarOnline.com to share how he's doing.

Michael Lohan Said the Justice System Is 'Unfair'

Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan said the 'justice system' is 'unfair.'

"It's been a journey," Lohan shared on his time spent away in prison. "One that has been harder on my children than me."

"And as sad as it is, the frustrating part is how the justice system isn't only unfair, but so quick to make arrests and pass judgment on innocent people," he continued, noting people are "guilty until you prove yourself innocent."

The famous father of Lindsay Lohan went on to address reports that came out around the time of his arrest.

Michael Lohan's Charge Was Dismissed

Photo of Michael Lohan's charge dismissed
Source: Michael Lohan

A court document shows the charge against Michael Lohan was dismissed.

As those following Lohan's story know, he was arrested on February 20 and incarcerated on March 16.

He criticized the media for only reporting the "initial" story and not the result, telling us: "The charges againt me were dismissed."

"I was charged with a probation violation for police contact for a crime I did not commit," he explained. "I have undeniable evidence to prove my innocence and a lot more"

Lohan provided RadarOnline.com with a motion that was filed in April, proving the charge against him was dismissed.

Michael Lohan Says 'Men Are Victims, Too'

Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan was in prison for almost 7 months.

Regardless of his charge being dismissed, Lohan ended up remaining in prison due to a probation violation and his refusal to plead guilty to the charges.

He also sadly shared him being away and the entire incident "cost" his children 7 months of their lives.

"Men are victims, too," he concluded. "Unfortunately, society is tainted into believing otherwise. If need be, the truth will come out in court."

What Led to Michael Lohan's Incarceration?

Photo of Kate Major and Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan was arrested in February for allegedly assaulting his ex Kate Major.

Since getting out of jail, Lohan is making up for lost time and spending time with his children.

When Lohan was arrested in February, it was for allegedly assaulting his estranged ex Kate Major.

He spoke out to a media outlet at the time to shut down the gossip, sharing: "I've shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional and verbal abuse. She set me up. Originally she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol. Then, when that didn't work, she said, I pushed her over a chair which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse."

Lohan also spoke to OK! and said he has videos that back up his claims of innocence: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos… You can't deny what you see in the videos.

"I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."

"The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate," he continued. "No men staying there and no drugs. One day, Kate ended up having some guy stay over, and my friend whose apartment it was found out. He went over to the apartment and got into an argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.

"In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate's phone and smashed it.

"Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."

Then, in March, he was arrested in Florida for a probation violation. His February arrest was what triggered the second arrest, as he was already on probation for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility.

