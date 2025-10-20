EXCLUSIVE: Michael Lohan Claims He Has 'Undeniable Evidence' to Prove He's Innocent of Probation Violation Charges... as He Opens Up on 'Prison Journey' for 'Crime He 'Did Not Commit'

Since getting out of jail, Lohan is making up for lost time and spending time with his children.

When Lohan was arrested in February, it was for allegedly assaulting his estranged ex Kate Major.

He spoke out to a media outlet at the time to shut down the gossip, sharing: "I've shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional and verbal abuse. She set me up. Originally she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol. Then, when that didn't work, she said, I pushed her over a chair which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse."

Lohan also spoke to OK! and said he has videos that back up his claims of innocence: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos… You can't deny what you see in the videos.

"I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."

"The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate," he continued. "No men staying there and no drugs. One day, Kate ended up having some guy stay over, and my friend whose apartment it was found out. He went over to the apartment and got into an argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.

"In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate's phone and smashed it.

"Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."

Then, in March, he was arrested in Florida for a probation violation. His February arrest was what triggered the second arrest, as he was already on probation for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility.