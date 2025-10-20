White House War: Kamala Harris 'Turned Against and Hated' Joe Biden Behind Closed Doors Before Former Veep Was Forced to Take Over Ex-Prez's Campaign
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Top Democratic insiders alleged ex-Vice President Kamala Harris turned against former President Joe Biden long before her humiliating 2024 election loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harris, who celebrated her 61st birthday on October 20, is said to have "hated" Biden and tried to warn "anyone who would listen" about his disastrous chances when seeking reelection in 2022.
'Kamala Hates Biden's Guts'
Washington D.C. insiders claimed Harris launched an underhanded campaign when she allegedly heard whispers about Biden considering replacing her on his reelection ticket, well before she would be forced to take over his campaign within months of election day.
Tipsters claimed the simmering bad blood erupted into a White House war as both Harris and Biden fought for their political lives.
A top Democratic party insiders claimed at the time: "Kamala hates Biden's guts. She's making the rounds telling anyone who'll listen he's a loser now – and in 2024."
The source continued: "She's not stopping her staff from trash-talking him, either. They're putting out the line he's too old to be effective and has turned into a doddering, senile laughingstock."
Insiders further claimed Harris was "absolutely furious" by the way Biden saddled her with the near-impossible task of fixing the immigration crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, which she was later grilled over during her brief campaign.
Another source claimed Harris was "pushing party power brokers to get him off the ticket with a forced retirement for medical reasons and give her the top spot. It's a brutal betrayal of the man who made her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris penned her side of the story about taking over as the Democratic nominee after Biden abruptly suspended his reelection campaign in her memoir, 107 Days.
In the memoir, Harris wrote about how her loyalty to Biden was questioned by the former president's family and senior aides. In one alleged incident, the ex-vice president alleged First Lady Jill Biden pressed First Gentleman Doug Emhoff on whether or not they were supporting her husband.
Harris also claimed Biden called her before a debate to wish her luck but ended up questioning her if she was trashing him to the "powerbrokers."
While Harris did not specifically say if she believed it was a mistake for Biden to seek reelection, she wrote about being in the "worst position" when it came to advising the president on seeking another term in the White House.
She wrote: "He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don't let the other guy win."
When discussing Biden's horrible debate performance, Harris noted she probably should have told him to drop out but "maybe he was right" to believe voters would still support him over Donald Trump. But ultimately it was "Joe and Jill's decision."