White House War: Kamala Harris 'Turned Against and Hated' Joe Biden Behind Closed Doors Before Former Veep Was Forced to Take Over Ex-Prez's Campaign

Washington D.C. insiders claimed Harris launched an underhanded campaign when she allegedly heard whispers about Biden considering replacing her on his reelection ticket, well before she would be forced to take over his campaign within months of election day.

Tipsters claimed the simmering bad blood erupted into a White House war as both Harris and Biden fought for their political lives.

A top Democratic party insiders claimed at the time: "Kamala hates Biden's guts. She's making the rounds telling anyone who'll listen he's a loser now – and in 2024."