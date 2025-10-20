Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'Open to Dating Again' As Pals Reveal Influencer is 'Ignoring' Claims Late Singer Was 'Intimate' With Hotel Staffer Before Death Plunge
Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is "open to dating again" just over a year since the One Direction star's tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 26, is ready to move on with her life having grieved her late boyfriend, who died aged 31 after falling from a third floor balcony in Buenos Aires in Argentina last October.
Ready To Move On?
Cassidy claimed she's suffered from depression following Payne’s tragic passing, but she is now ready to start living again.
A pal claimed: "She's hanging out with friends and she's open to dating again, although she's not quite there yet. There was a point where she was definitely not okay, but she's getting better now."
The friend detailed Cassidy's dark days after Payne's death, which made headlines around the world and sparked a period of mourning from his global legion of fans.
"There were months where I literally didn't see her smile, and I was seeing her every day," the friend claimed to The Daily Mail.
"It was so concerning, she didn't even seem like herself. She canceled a lot of hangouts and just was almost a recluse."
'It's What Payne Would Have Wanted'
But now, the source said Cassidy is doing much better, adding she is back to posting fun-loving pictures on Instagram and seeing her friends.
"She's moving forward now," the friend said. "She knows it's what he would have wanted."
Cassidy appeared to hit back a Payne's sister, Ruth, for claiming that people are "using his death for fame."
Days before going on weekend girls' trip, fans believed Ruth threw shade at Cassidy by writing in a tribute, "Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this. Some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this...
"But on the human side people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his Dad, parents without their child and I am lost without my brother."
Hitting Back At Payne's Sister
Among her carousel of images posted from her getaway, Cassidy raised her middle finger to the camera with her tongue sticking out in what some took to be a response.
Pals also claim she's ignoring bombshell allegations from a male drug dealer that he once shared an "intimate" night with her late partner.
Hotel staffer Braian Nahuel Paiz, who worked as a server at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel where Payne was staying at the time of his death, admitted providing the singer with cocaine, but denied accepting money for the drug.
He spent several hours in bed with the One Direction star on the day before he died. But he did not elaborate on what they did together, insisting that they did not have sex.
Cassidy, who left Argentina two days before Payne's death, is ignoring Paiz's claims and allegedly won't address them to her friends.
"Kate doesn't pay any attention to them," her friend claimed. "She knows what she and Liam had, and that it was very, very good. Whatever happened that day doesn't change the love and respect of her relationship with Liam.
"She doesn't know what happened after she left Argentina, but it doesn't change how she feels about Liam. Whatever that guy says happened, it doesn't affect her, so she's ignoring it."