Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'Open to Dating Again' As Pals Reveal Influencer is 'Ignoring' Claims Late Singer Was 'Intimate' With Hotel Staffer Before Death Plunge

Cassidy claimed she's suffered from depression following Payne’s tragic passing, but she is now ready to start living again.

A pal claimed: "She's hanging out with friends and she's open to dating again, although she's not quite there yet. There was a point where she was definitely not okay, but she's getting better now."

The friend detailed Cassidy's dark days after Payne's death, which made headlines around the world and sparked a period of mourning from his global legion of fans.

"There were months where I literally didn't see her smile, and I was seeing her every day," the friend claimed to The Daily Mail.

"It was so concerning, she didn't even seem like herself. She canceled a lot of hangouts and just was almost a recluse."