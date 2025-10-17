Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Appears to Shade Singer's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy as She Accuses People of 'Using His Death for Fame' One Year After Fatal Balcony Plunge

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins seems to have snuck some snide shade into her heartfelt personal tribute to the rock star on the first anniversary of his death, RadarOnline.com can confirm. It didn't take long for fans to deduce her comments were aimed at Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who was recently ripped for sharing fan-made AI photos of the couple as if he were still alive.

Source: mega Payne died one year ago after falling from a hotel balcony.

"For a year, I have watched people speak and draw conclusions on Liam and his death, a spectator of the most triggering interviews and comments, without any warning or heads-up that my persons death is about to once again be discussed publicly, whilst I am desperately trying to resume my normal life that doesn't fit around my grief or me anymore," she wrote. "Whilst I am still on my knees struggling to regain balance since my world burned down and every time I try to take a step, something comes and sets fire to all the progress I thought I had made in my mind, in trying to understand where or why Liam isn't here helping me through this."

Cryptic Comment

Source: kateecass/instagram Cassidy shared a photo of the two of them in bed together along with a special note.

The note wrapped up with a cryptic mention of unidentified people trying to take advantage of Payne's passing. "Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this; some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this, but on the human side, people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his Dad, parents without their child, and I am lost without my brother." Fans in the comment section instantly assumed she was talking about Cassidy. "(Cassidy's) taking advantage of Liam's death to post on TikTok as the girlfriend in grief," one person slammed as another suggested, "Every time her views get low, she makes a video about Liam. She's making money off his name and off of his death." While one poster shared: "Some people have made this their thing to gain fame from this loss, and it's so heartbreaking."

AI Invasion

Source: mega Cassidy previously posted a series of AI generated photos of the two of them.

On Monday, October 13, Cassidy posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories that had been altered to make it appear Payne was right there with her. The singer was seen with his arms around her while smiling in an apricot-hued suit. He was even wearing the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that the One Direction singer sported while he was alive.

WE MISS U, LIAM 🥺



Kate Cassidy shares fan-made AI photos of herself being embraced by her late boyfriend, singer Liam Payne.



“Thanks for making these 🥹 AI is such a blessing and a curse,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/Fc9DW0Odsq — latestchika.com (@latest_chika) September 20, 2025 Source: latest_chika/x

The AI-generated photos showed Payne in incredibly affectionate poses while Cassidy stood relatively still, with one snap clearly the same as one she had shared four months prior. "Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse," she wrote under one of the Story posts, which didn't sit well with those who knew the Strip That Down hitmaker.

'Distasteful' Display

