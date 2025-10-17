Candace Owens Fuels Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories, Believes Suspect Tyler Robinson Didn’t Act Alone — 'It Looks Likely There Were Two People With Weapons That Day'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has been trying to get to the bottom of who she believes assassinated Charlie Kirk.
Along the way, she has put out many conspiracy theories, and has offered up a new one, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Candace Owens Debunked the Story That Charlie Kirk's 'Spine Stopped a Bullet'
On the latest episode of Candace, Owens alleged there's new evidence that raises questions as to what truly transpired on the day Kirk was murdered.
"We were told that Charlie had healthy bones, and it was a miracle that his spine stopped a bullet," she claimed. "I can now officially debunk that story."
Owens went on to discuss media reports claiming Kirk had briefly survived due to his strength and bone density, disputing those assertions.
She also insisted investigators had gotten key facts about the case wrong, putting doubt on the type of weapon that was allegedly used to murder Kirk.
Candace Owens Believes Charlie Kirk Was 'Shot With a Completely Different Kind of Gun' Than Has Been Reported
"The idea that it was a .30-06 just didn’t happen," she claimed, regarding the rifle police claimed Tyler Robinson used to shoot Kirk.
"That means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun," she alleged.
Owens also discussed witness statements and official records she feels leave gaps in the investigation.
"It looks likely there were two people with weapons that day, someone in the audience and someone positioned elsewhere," she claimed. "And one of the supposed witnesses worked in local law enforcement. Why was she at the event in the middle of a workday?"
Candace Owens Addressed Contractions in Charlie Kirk's Medical Paperwork
Owens then turned her topic to the FBI and her issues with how they've handled the investigation surrounding Kirk's death.
"They look at us as if we're nothing and say, 'What are you going to do about it?'" she shared. "You wanted to traumatize us and then look us in the face and go, 'How dare you ask questions?' People are grieving. Yeah, we're grieving because you assassinated Charlie Kirk in front of the entire world."
Next, Owens addressed what she feels are contradictions in the medical paperwork regarding Kirk's death.
"Charlie's neck did stop the bullet, and a fragment was recovered from his neck. They didn’t recover a .30-06 round, that’s simply not reflected on the death certificate," she claimed.
Candace Owens Has Been Accused of 'Profiting' Off Charlie Kirk's Death
As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens has been accused of "profiting" off Kirk's death as she continues to spew her conspiracy theories.
After one of her latest theories involving an Egyptian plane, an X user shared the following: "She’s obviously not all there, but all of this is also malicious and calculated."
"No single person has made more money profiting off Charlie Kirk’s death than Candace Owens. All based on lies," they added.
Another X user accused the controversial conservative commentator of grifting, writing, "She's grifting hard to pay for her legal defense in the Macron case. They are seeking punitive damages, and there is a good chance she'll lose. Expect her to try and sell more merch and continue with the wild podcasts. Her actions with Charlie's murder will be used against her in the Macron case. She's desperate, and she will be humbled."
Owens is currently the throes of a lawsuit brought on by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron after her insistence that Brigitte was born a man and transitioned to a woman.