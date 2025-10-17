Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Candace Owens Fuels Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories, Believes Suspect Tyler Robinson Didn’t Act Alone — 'It Looks Likely There Were Two People With Weapons That Day'

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens said there were likely 'two people with weapons' the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens has been trying to get to the bottom of who she believes assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Along the way, she has put out many conspiracy theories, and has offered up a new one, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Debunked the Story That Charlie Kirk's 'Spine Stopped a Bullet'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens insisted investigators got key facts in the Charlie Kirk case wrong.

On the latest episode of Candace, Owens alleged there's new evidence that raises questions as to what truly transpired on the day Kirk was murdered.

"We were told that Charlie had healthy bones, and it was a miracle that his spine stopped a bullet," she claimed. "I can now officially debunk that story."

Owens went on to discuss media reports claiming Kirk had briefly survived due to his strength and bone density, disputing those assertions.

She also insisted investigators had gotten key facts about the case wrong, putting doubt on the type of weapon that was allegedly used to murder Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Believes Charlie Kirk Was 'Shot With a Completely Different Kind of Gun' Than Has Been Reported

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed the gun police say shot Charlie Kirk was not the correct one.

"The idea that it was a .30-06 just didn’t happen," she claimed, regarding the rifle police claimed Tyler Robinson used to shoot Kirk.

"That means he was shot with a completely different kind of gun," she alleged.

Owens also discussed witness statements and official records she feels leave gaps in the investigation.

"It looks likely there were two people with weapons that day, someone in the audience and someone positioned elsewhere," she claimed. "And one of the supposed witnesses worked in local law enforcement. Why was she at the event in the middle of a workday?"

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Addressed Contractions in Charlie Kirk's Medical Paperwork

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens asserted 'Charlie's neck did not stop the bullet.'

Owens then turned her topic to the FBI and her issues with how they've handled the investigation surrounding Kirk's death.

"They look at us as if we're nothing and say, 'What are you going to do about it?'" she shared. "You wanted to traumatize us and then look us in the face and go, 'How dare you ask questions?' People are grieving. Yeah, we're grieving because you assassinated Charlie Kirk in front of the entire world."

Next, Owens addressed what she feels are contradictions in the medical paperwork regarding Kirk's death.

"Charlie's neck did stop the bullet, and a fragment was recovered from his neck. They didn’t recover a .30-06 round, that’s simply not reflected on the death certificate," she claimed.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of donald trump and virginia giuffre

'Trump Couldn't Have Been Friendlier': Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Details the Moment She Met The Prez at His Office in Posthumous Memoir

Photo of Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Collapses Inside Senate Office Building While Facing Questions from Activists In Horrifying Footage

Candace Owens Has Been Accused of 'Profiting' Off Charlie Kirk's Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

A person on X claimed Candace Owens is basing everything she's saying about Charlie Kirk 'on lies.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens has been accused of "profiting" off Kirk's death as she continues to spew her conspiracy theories.

After one of her latest theories involving an Egyptian plane, an X user shared the following: "She’s obviously not all there, but all of this is also malicious and calculated."

"No single person has made more money profiting off Charlie Kirk’s death than Candace Owens. All based on lies," they added.

Another X user accused the controversial conservative commentator of grifting, writing, "She's grifting hard to pay for her legal defense in the Macron case. They are seeking punitive damages, and there is a good chance she'll lose. Expect her to try and sell more merch and continue with the wild podcasts. Her actions with Charlie's murder will be used against her in the Macron case. She's desperate, and she will be humbled."

Owens is currently the throes of a lawsuit brought on by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron after her insistence that Brigitte was born a man and transitioned to a woman.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.