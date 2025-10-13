Candace Owens Accused of 'Profiting' off Charlie Kirk's Death Amid New 'Calculated' Conspiracy Theory About His Assassination Involving Egyptian Plane
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Candace Owens is being accused of using Charlie Kirk’s assassination for personal gain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As followers know, Owens has continued to push out theories on her podcast about how Kirk died and who murdered him.
Owens Accused of Making Money Off of Kirk's Death
After her latest theory involving an Egyptian plane, an X user posted the following: "She’s obviously not all there, but all of this is also malicious and calculated."
"No single person has made more money profiting off Charlie Kirk’s death than Candace Owens. All based on lies," they added.
Their post on X garnered a lot of traction, getting 39,000 views to date.
Is Owens Grifting?
Another X user accused the controversial conservative commentator of grifting, writing, "She's grifting hard to pay for her legal defense in the Macron case. They are seeking punitive damages, and there is a good chance she'll lose. Expect her to try and sell more merch and continue with the wild podcasts. Her actions with Charlie's murder will be used against her in the Macron case. She's desperate, and she will be humbled."
Owens is currently being sued by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron after her insistence that Brigitte was born a man and transitioned to a woman.
"Right?" another user responded, agreeing with the theory of her needed funds to pay her legal bills.
What is the Egyptian Plane Theory?
The Egyptian plane theory, officially known as the Egyptian Air Force Theory, is the latest conspiracy theory Owens is pushing in regards to figuring out who killed Kirk.
"On September 10th, after Kirk's assassination, an Egyptian Air Force plane flew out of Provo, Utah," Candace shared on X on October 11. "Tail number: SU-BTT. Its first trip to America EVER was made on July 20th, to an army base in Nebraska.”
"Tyler Robinson must have had some powerful friends! With all we have crowdsourced, it looks like a decision to murder Charlie Kirk in Utah was made around July 18th," she added.
Owens noted a "military meeting with foreign leaders" took place July 20 in the U.S.
"The plane flew into Provo direct from France on September 4th and stayed until just after Charlie was assassinated, flying out to Wilmington on that day," she continued. "The plane returned home to Egypt the following day, on September 11th. We now need to reexamine which foreign leaders were in the United States during this approximate time frame, or what happened in the news leading up to this that may have led to someone calling for his murder."
Owens also responded to an X user, insisting her posts were meant to show "this was not a lone shooter scenario" but a "military operation."
Barack Obama Admits Wife Michelle Didn't Sign Up For Public Criticism After Former First Lady Confessed to Not Wanting Her Husband to Run For Office
There Is Evidence That Doesn't Support Owens' Theory
There is evidence that does not support Owens's latest theory, though.
It was pointed out to her that the plane she's talking about did leave from Provo on September 10, but left at 7:08 a.m., hours before Charlie was assassinated.
"Okay! I stand corrected on the departure time of the Egyptian Air Force plane. It left just BEFORE Charlie was assassinated, not AFTER on 9/10. So, still completely abnormal and seems pretty obviously related to Charlie’s assassination given the plane’s past flight activity," she responded.
To date, Tyler Robinson is still widely believed to be who assassinated Kirk, and he remains behind bars.