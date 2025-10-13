Candace Owens Accused of 'Profiting' off Charlie Kirk's Death Amid New 'Calculated' Conspiracy Theory About His Assassination Involving Egyptian Plane

The Egyptian plane theory, officially known as the Egyptian Air Force Theory, is the latest conspiracy theory Owens is pushing in regards to figuring out who killed Kirk.

"On September 10th, after Kirk's assassination, an Egyptian Air Force plane flew out of Provo, Utah," Candace shared on X on October 11. "Tail number: SU-BTT. Its first trip to America EVER was made on July 20th, to an army base in Nebraska.”

"Tyler Robinson must have had some powerful friends! With all we have crowdsourced, it looks like a decision to murder Charlie Kirk in Utah was made around July 18th," she added.

Owens noted a "military meeting with foreign leaders" took place July 20 in the U.S.

"The plane flew into Provo direct from France on September 4th and stayed until just after Charlie was assassinated, flying out to Wilmington on that day," she continued. "The plane returned home to Egypt the following day, on September 11th. We now need to reexamine which foreign leaders were in the United States during this approximate time frame, or what happened in the news leading up to this that may have led to someone calling for his murder."

Owens also responded to an X user, insisting her posts were meant to show "this was not a lone shooter scenario" but a "military operation."