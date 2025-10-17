EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Disrespecting Princess Diana’s Memory' With Paris Video Near Crash Site — and Left Husband Prince Harry 'Disgusted'

Markle filmed the short clip from the backseat of her car on October 4, after attending Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week. It has since been scrubbed from the internet.

The video, which was apparently meant to show off her pricey pumps, got the boot after viewers realized the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex was less than a mile from the Pont de l'Alma traffic tunnel, where Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed collided with a concrete pillar while being chased by paparazzi in 1997.

While the outrage was global, the thoughtless video hit Harry especially hard, according to one royal courtier.

"There’s talk in the palace that the prince was disgusted by the post," the source spilled. "Insiders even say they had a bitter argument and he stormed out.

"He adored his mum — and everyone knows how difficult her death was for him."