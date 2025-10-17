EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Disrespecting Princess Diana’s Memory' With Paris Video Near Crash Site — and Left Husband Prince Harry 'Disgusted'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's insensitive video showing her callously kicking up her heels while speeding by the same Paris tunnel where Princess Diana was killed in a 1997 car accident has raised the ire of many royal watchers.
Perhaps none more than Markle's own husband, and Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry.
Markle filmed the short clip from the backseat of her car on October 4, after attending Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week. It has since been scrubbed from the internet.
The video, which was apparently meant to show off her pricey pumps, got the boot after viewers realized the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex was less than a mile from the Pont de l'Alma traffic tunnel, where Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed collided with a concrete pillar while being chased by paparazzi in 1997.
While the outrage was global, the thoughtless video hit Harry especially hard, according to one royal courtier.
"There’s talk in the palace that the prince was disgusted by the post," the source spilled. "Insiders even say they had a bitter argument and he stormed out.
"He adored his mum — and everyone knows how difficult her death was for him."
Questioning Markle's Motives
A Sussex source insists Markle did not realize the notorious underpass was nearby when she posted the video. But some are still questioning her thinking — and potential motives.
"She went too far this time," one royal insider said. "It was a huge mistake. What was the point?"
Another slammed: "We’ve seen her being described as cold and conniving, and people talking about how she’s a b---- and all these things.
"Perhaps it’s her true colors coming out. It could be a big f--- you to the royal family kind of thing."
Markle's PR Nightmare
Now Markle is said to be scurrying to correct her pr problem. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the post "utterly bewildering" and "beyond stupid."
"I don't understand what on earth she was thinking," Fitzwilliams said. "Well, she can't have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange.
"She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.
"I'm sure she didn't mean to offend, she can't have been thinking, but it's insensitive beyond belief. It's a complete absence of thought."
Prince William's Rage
Harry was just 12 years old, while his brother, Prince William, was 15 when their mom died. The king-in-waiting is said to be especially annoyed at his sister-in-law.
"William saw the clip and went white with anger," a palace source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
"To him, it wasn't just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult," the insider dished.
"He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family."