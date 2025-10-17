Kevin Federline Accuses Ex Britney Spears of 'Wishing Her Kids Sean Preston and Jayden James Were Dead' in Bombshell Memoir — 'Trauma Like That Left Scars'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
While Kevin Federline has made some wild accusations against Britney Spears in excerpts from his upcoming memoir, You Have No Idea, the latest ones that have been released may be the most shocking to date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reason they are so staggering is due to the fact that they involve their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
Kevin Federline Accused Britney Spears of Getting Physical With Sean Preston
Among the allegations Federline makes is that Spears once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face. He also claims when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.
"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline stated in his book.
He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.
Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He claimed they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.
"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know," Federline writes.
Kevin Federline Was Worried About Britney Spears' Visits With Their Sons
Federline notes he was worried about his sons visiting with Spears due to her erratic behavior.
"Britney’s visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world: issues with her agent/boyfriend, Jason [Trawick], clashes with her dad, or decisions that made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into, like the time they came home with their hair bleached," he states.
"Not just streaked or lightly done," he continued. "It was bleached down to their scalps.Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns."
Once they were teenagers, Federline alleges they no longer wanted to visit with Spears.
Kevin Federline Said Britney Spears Wishing Them All Dead Was Traumatic for Their Sons
Federline and his sons ended up moving to Hawaii, which he states the kids' relationship with Spears reached a breaking point.
He described an incident where Preston got into an argument with Spears on the phone and she allegedly said she wished they (the kids and Federline) were all dead.
"How could a mother say that to her son?" he wrote. "Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did. He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful.
"Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives."
Britney Spears' Latest Statement About Kevin Federline
On October 16, Spears took to her social media to issue a statement about Federline.
"I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews," she stated. "If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now ... why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing."
"It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f------ serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them," she added.
Spears went on to note Federline had called her "one time" in the past six years and didn't invite her to her son's birthday.
She also stated she needs "healing."