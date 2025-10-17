Kevin Federline Accuses Ex Britney Spears of 'Wishing Her Kids Sean Preston and Jayden James Were Dead' in Bombshell Memoir — 'Trauma Like That Left Scars'

Among the allegations Federline makes is that Spears once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face. He also claims when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.

"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline stated in his book.

He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.

Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He claimed they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.

"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know," Federline writes.