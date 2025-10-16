Britney Spears Slams 'Gaslighter' Kevin Federline And Her Own Children in Extraordinary Rant Claiming She's Seen One Son for 45 Minutes in 5 Years

She said: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she added, referring to their sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

The singer then laid into one of her brood, claiming she's barely seen him over the last five years.

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me," she continued.

"They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years.

"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."