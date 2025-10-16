Britney Spears Slams 'Gaslighter' Kevin Federline And Her Own Children in Extraordinary Rant Claiming She's Seen One Son for 45 Minutes in 5 Years
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has slammed Kevin Federline for making explosive new claims about the singer in his new memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop superstar, 43, called out his "constant gaslighting" and claims his book, You Thought You Knew, is "full of white lies."
'Full Of White Lies'
She said: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."
"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she added, referring to their sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
The singer then laid into one of her brood, claiming she's barely seen him over the last five years.
"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me," she continued.
"They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years.
"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."
Explosive Claims
The former backup dancer's book accuses Spears of erratic behavior, irresponsible parenting — including doing cocaine while breastfeeding— and stepping out on him with a female dancer.
He also said that, due to Spears' mental health, he fears "something bad is going to happen" to her.
Spears said: "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.
"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years.
Blast At Absent Sons
Earlier this week, representatives for Spears also slammed the book, stating it was an example of "profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended. … All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Federline's latest claim her erratic behavior is "ten times worse" than anything printed in his new memoir.
Speaking in a new interview to promote You Thought You Knew, Federline admits he's had to keep more serious claims out of the book and fears his kids will one day have to "deal with the unimaginable."
Federline said: "I'm really worried.
"I'm absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable.
"I kinda have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, someway, I just wish that their mom would get help."
The actor, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, explained that he only briefly shares his concerns about the singer, in his book, adding: "I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life.
"But it's ten times worse than anything I've said in my book."