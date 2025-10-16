Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Slams 'Gaslighter' Kevin Federline And Her Own Children in Extraordinary Rant Claiming She's Seen One Son for 45 Minutes in 5 Years

picture of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has accused Kevin Federline of 'gaslighting' during an explosive rant about her ex-husband's new book.

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Britney Spears has slammed Kevin Federline for making explosive new claims about the singer in his new memoir.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop superstar, 43, called out his "constant gaslighting" and claims his book, You Thought You Knew, is "full of white lies."

Article continues below advertisement

'Full Of White Lies'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Britney Spears
Source: picture of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Spears says Federline's memoir is full of incorrect claims.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she added, referring to their sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

The singer then laid into one of her brood, claiming she's barely seen him over the last five years.

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me," she continued.

"They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one seeing me for 45 min in the past five years and the other with only four visits in the past five years.

"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

Article continues below advertisement

Explosive Claims

picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Federline laid into Spears' parenting skills and says he left out details 'ten times worse' than what he included in book.

Article continues below advertisement

The former backup dancer's book accuses Spears of erratic behavior, irresponsible parenting — including doing cocaine while breastfeeding— and stepping out on him with a female dancer.

He also said that, due to Spears' mental health, he fears "something bad is going to happen" to her.

Spears said: "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Blast At Absent Sons

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears also laid into her two sons for not seeing her.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas

Tom Cruise 'Splits' From Ana de Armas After Realizing 'Spark Had Gone' Amid Claims 'Top Gun' Star Was ‘Inducting Actress Into Scientology’

Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: Global Charity Linked to the 'Diva Duchess' Accused of 'Racism and Sexism' — With Staff Members Claiming Workplace is 'Toxic and Hostile'

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, representatives for Spears also slammed the book, stating it was an example of "profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended. … All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism."

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Federline's latest claim her erratic behavior is "ten times worse" than anything printed in his new memoir.

Speaking in a new interview to promote You Thought You Knew, Federline admits he's had to keep more serious claims out of the book and fears his kids will one day have to "deal with the unimaginable."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Federline fears his sons will one day 'have to deal with the unimaginable'.

Federline said: "I'm really worried.

"I'm absolutely — as a father — terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable.

"I kinda have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, someway, I just wish that their mom would get help."

The actor, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, explained that he only briefly shares his concerns about the singer, in his book, adding: "I'm not going to get into details, because I'm not going to just expose her personal life.

"But it's ten times worse than anything I've said in my book."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.