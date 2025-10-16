'That's What Ended Us': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Claims Troubled Singer 'Was Doing Cocaine While Breastfeeding Young Sons'

In a new excerpt of the book that leaked, Federline recalled she did cocaine while she was a breastfeeding mother.

Britney Spears showed up to Kevin Federline's album release party in 2006 even though she was supposed to be home, he says.

He goes on to say his security guard opened the door and found Spears sitting at a coffee table with her brother, Bryan Spears, her agent, Jason Trawick, and an unnamed "actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life."

"As we reached the top [of the venue], Jamie Spears , Britney’s dad, was standing there," Federline claimed. "I hadn’t expected to see him, so I was happy he’d decided to come support me. He threw a look my way, shook his head and motioned to my dressing room door. His expression sat in that flat blank space between disapproval and apprehension, as if to say: 'She’s here, and it’s not good .'"

Federline talks about a night in 2006 he showed up to the release party for his album Playing With Fire. While Spears had said she'd remain home with their sons, he noted how she showed up.

In response, he claimed Britney threw a cocktail in his face in front of his guests and left the party in a huff.

"Please don’t go home and breast-feed the kids like this," he said he told Britney that night. "Call your mom or someone. We need to get formula. You can’t do this."

He recalled he was "stunned" Britney would be using drugs while still nursing Preston and Jayden , who were respectively 13 months and 1 month old at the time.

"The first thing I saw was Britney and her young starlet friend snorting a fat line of coke off the table," Federline claimed. "Both were wearing these outrageous wigs. Britney’s was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn’t even try to hide it."

Federline says he immediately asked his attorney to send Britney a letter demanding she stop breastfeeding their children. Days later, Britney contacted her attorney to draft up divorce papers.

Britney took to social media on October 15 to respond to Federline's book.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she said.

Spears said: "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life,” Spears wrote. “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me [sic]. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

Spears concluded: "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."