EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Britney Spears is 'Gripped With Terror' Over Ex Kevin Federline's Upcoming Memoir
Oct. 2 2025, Published 8:15 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is in a state of panic over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's forthcoming memoir as she fears he's set to spill her se secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 43-year-old singer, who last year released her bestselling autobiography The Woman in Me, is unsettled at the prospect of her former partner presenting his version of events of their turbulent marriage, sources tell us.
Federline, 47, has confirmed his book – titled You Thought You Knew – will recount his childhood, career as a professional dancer, and marriage to Spears, which collapsed in 2006 under intense media scrutiny.
Federline Confirms Explosive Book
A source close to the singer said: "Britney is in pieces over Kevin pressing ahead with this memoir. She always knew it was being talked about but never believed he'd go through with it, and now she's desperate to see what's in it. She's terrified he'll drag up her most private moments, even their sex life, and she's convinced it's going to be ugly. She's panicking and warning friends she'll come out swinging if he humiliates her too much."
Announcing the memoir, Federline said: "This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."
Turbulent Marriage Under the Spotlight
Spears and Federline first met in 2004 at a Hollywood club and wed just three months later, even as his former girlfriend Shar Jackson was expecting their second child. The pair's relationship was documented in the reality series Britney and Kevin: Chaotic and remained tabloid fodder throughout their two-year marriage.
Their first son, Sean Preston, arrived in 2005, followed by Jayden James in 2006. Spears filed for divorce that November.
Her widely publicized breakdown in 2007, which led to a conservatorship and loss of custody of her children, only added to the scrutiny. Federline, however, maintained a supportive stance at the time. In 2008, he told People magazine: "Britney is an awesome mom. That's one thing I never really have to worry about… It's good for the kids to see that Daddy does care about Mommy, and Mommy does care about Daddy."
Britney Braces for Intimate Revelations
Those early years are expected to feature heavily in his memoir.
One insider claimed: "Kevin's been hinting that he's ready to finally reveal what life with Britney was really like, and it's set off every alarm bell for her. She held back in her own memoir, but if he decides to go too far – especially if he exposes intimate details about their sex life – she's prepared to hit back just as hard. Britney's bracing herself for the worst."
In her book, Spears admitted she had not realized Jackson was pregnant when they began dating, describing the relationship as the first time she felt she had permission to be herself. She wrote she was advised to divorce Federline before he could end the marriage himself.
Federline Insists Book Is Not an Attack
Federline has insisted his memoir is not an attack. Another source said: "Kevin knows the idea of this book is making Britney anxious, especially with her fears he might reveal intimate details about their s-- life, but he insists she has nothing to worry about. He says his focus is on inspiring other single dads, sharing the Hollywood stories people don't know, and setting the record straight about the misconceptions surrounding him."
While Federline gained full custody of his and Spears' boys in 2008, she was granted visitation and ordered to pay $20,000 in monthly support, later increased to $40,000. Those payments ended last year when both sons turned 18.
Now living in Hawaii with his wife, Victoria Prince, Federline reportedly felt the timing was right to finally publish his story.
But for Spears, who has only recently begun reconnecting with Jayden while her bond with Sean Preston remains strained, the memoir has reopened wounds. "News of this book has left Britney wound up and venting to her closest friends," a source claimed.
"They're trying to calm her down, but she's in full fight mode. After everything she's been through, the last thing she wants is her ex dragging up the past – especially if he dares to spill private details about their sex life – just to cash in."