EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Britney Spears is 'Gripped With Terror' Over Ex Kevin Federline's Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears is in a state of panic over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's forthcoming memoir as she fears he's set to spill her se secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 43-year-old singer, who last year released her bestselling autobiography The Woman in Me, is unsettled at the prospect of her former partner presenting his version of events of their turbulent marriage, sources tell us. Federline, 47, has confirmed his book – titled You Thought You Knew – will recount his childhood, career as a professional dancer, and marriage to Spears, which collapsed in 2006 under intense media scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

Federline Confirms Explosive Book

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spears is panicking over Federline's upcoming memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Federline, 47, has confirmed his book – titled You Thought You Knew – will recount his childhood, career as a professional dancer, and marriage to Spears, which collapsed in 2006 under intense media scrutiny. A source close to the singer said: "Britney is in pieces over Kevin pressing ahead with this memoir. She always knew it was being talked about but never believed he'd go through with it, and now she's desperate to see what's in it. She's terrified he'll drag up her most private moments, even their sex life, and she's convinced it's going to be ugly. She's panicking and warning friends she'll come out swinging if he humiliates her too much." Announcing the memoir, Federline said: "This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."

Article continues below advertisement

Turbulent Marriage Under the Spotlight

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Federline's book You Thought You Knew promises a raw look at his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears and Federline first met in 2004 at a Hollywood club and wed just three months later, even as his former girlfriend Shar Jackson was expecting their second child. The pair's relationship was documented in the reality series Britney and Kevin: Chaotic and remained tabloid fodder throughout their two-year marriage. Their first son, Sean Preston, arrived in 2005, followed by Jayden James in 2006. Spears filed for divorce that November. Her widely publicized breakdown in 2007, which led to a conservatorship and loss of custody of her children, only added to the scrutiny. Federline, however, maintained a supportive stance at the time. In 2008, he told People magazine: "Britney is an awesome mom. That's one thing I never really have to worry about… It's good for the kids to see that Daddy does care about Mommy, and Mommy does care about Daddy."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Braces for Intimate Revelations

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Federline insists the memoir is not an attack on Britney.

Article continues below advertisement

Those early years are expected to feature heavily in his memoir. One insider claimed: "Kevin's been hinting that he's ready to finally reveal what life with Britney was really like, and it's set off every alarm bell for her. She held back in her own memoir, but if he decides to go too far – especially if he exposes intimate details about their sex life – she's prepared to hit back just as hard. Britney's bracing herself for the worst." In her book, Spears admitted she had not realized Jackson was pregnant when they began dating, describing the relationship as the first time she felt she had permission to be herself. She wrote she was advised to divorce Federline before he could end the marriage himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Federline Insists Book Is Not an Attack

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/instagram Their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were caught in the fallout.