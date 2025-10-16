Prince Harry 'Upset' Over Meghan Markle's 'Triggering' Paris Video at Princess Diana's Death Site — 'He's Haunted by the Way His Mom's Life Ended There'

Meghan Markle has faced intense backlash over sharing a clip of the site where late mother-in-law Princess Diana died in a montage video from her trip to Paris Fashion Week – and sources claimed even Prince Harry is "upset" over the "triggering" post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diana died from injuries she sustained when the car she was riding in slammed into the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Critics slammed Markle for including the clip, which featured the former Suits star's feet up in chauffeur-driven limo as it passed by infamous tunnel as she made her way to the Balenciaga fashion show.