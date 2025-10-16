Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'Upset' Over Meghan Markle's 'Triggering' Paris Video at Princess Diana's Death Site — 'He's Haunted by the Way His Mom's Life Ended There'

Split photo of Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Prince Harry is 'upset' by Meghan Markle's 'triggering' Paris Fashion Week video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has faced intense backlash over sharing a clip of the site where late mother-in-law Princess Diana died in a montage video from her trip to Paris Fashion Week – and sources claimed even Prince Harry is "upset" over the "triggering" post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diana died from injuries she sustained when the car she was riding in slammed into the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Critics slammed Markle for including the clip, which featured the former Suits star's feet up in chauffeur-driven limo as it passed by infamous tunnel as she made her way to the Balenciaga fashion show.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Paris Fashion Week Recap

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Markle shared a clip of her feat up in a limo as it passed by the site of Princess Diana's fatal car accident in Paris.
Source: MEGA; @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Markle shared a clip of her feat up in a limo as it passed by the site of Princess Diana's fatal car accident in Paris.

One critic said the mother-of-two, who was on a solo trip to Paris, had "no class, no sensitivity, no integrity," adding: "What a disgusting display of disrespect for the late Diana."

Another said: "Calculated, unkind and triggering for her husband... makes me wonder about the real state of the marriage."

Now insiders close to Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, claimed the incident has reopened old wounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry 'Haunted' by Mom's Death

Split photo of Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Sources said Harry is still 'haunted' by his mom's death and 'any link to Paris is emotional.'

A source shared: "For Harry, any link to Paris is emotional. He's protective of Meghan, but also haunted by the way his mother's life ended there.

"Although Meghan didn't deliberately intend for the video to strike such a shocking comparisons, it did, and now they are navigating their way through it together."

According to the well-placed insider, Meghan's unintentional jab has caused stressed in her marriage, which has been rumored to be on the rocks as Harry attempts to reconcile with his estranged dad, King Charles, and older brother Prince William.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed 'it has been tense' between the couple but insisted 'they will get through it.'

The insider added: "It's been emotional and it has been tense, but they will get through it."

Apparently the Duchess of Sussex's "distasteful" video wasn't the only incident to ruffle royal feathers.

Other sources claimed Markle's decision to travel to Paris, her first return to Europe since 2023, was noticed by the Firm.

Sources alleged: "It caught them off guard. After everything that's happened, nobody expected her to plant herself in the middle of Paris Fashion Week."

Sister-in-law Kate Middleton's camp were also allegedly "livid" Meghan managed to score a front-row seat at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Refused to Wear Chanel' As Brand's Logo 'Reminded Her Of Prince Charles' Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles'

meghan markle puts foot down royal reconciling prince harry amends

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Put Her Foot Down' About Reconciling With Royals as Prince Harry Desperately Tries to Make Amends With Estranged Family

Sources noted Kate, 43, takes her ambassadorial role for the British Fashion Council seriously and may interpret Meghan's new direction as calculated competition.

They explained: "Kate sees herself as the face of British fashion – dignified, understated, loyal to homegrown designers.

"Seeing Meghan with Anna (Wintour) felt like a challenge."

While the insider suggested Meghan's position at the fashion show could be seen as an attempt to one-up Kate, the duchess also caught heat online for how she acted during the show.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Front Row Debacle

meghan markle prince harry triggering paris fashion week video
Source: MEGA; X

mEGHAN

As RadarOnline.com reported, a video clip of Meghan laughing after a model tripped while walking down the runway went viral online.

Social media users slammed Meghan and branded her "a cruel person," while others brought up past public moments when the 44-year-old seemingly got a laugh out of other's embarrassment or pain.

Several called out the time Meghan giggled as her young niece Princess Charlotte stumbled while on the palace balcony with the royal family.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.