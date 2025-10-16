Prince Harry 'Upset' Over Meghan Markle's 'Triggering' Paris Video at Princess Diana's Death Site — 'He's Haunted by the Way His Mom's Life Ended There'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has faced intense backlash over sharing a clip of the site where late mother-in-law Princess Diana died in a montage video from her trip to Paris Fashion Week – and sources claimed even Prince Harry is "upset" over the "triggering" post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diana died from injuries she sustained when the car she was riding in slammed into the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Critics slammed Markle for including the clip, which featured the former Suits star's feet up in chauffeur-driven limo as it passed by infamous tunnel as she made her way to the Balenciaga fashion show.
Meghan's Paris Fashion Week Recap
One critic said the mother-of-two, who was on a solo trip to Paris, had "no class, no sensitivity, no integrity," adding: "What a disgusting display of disrespect for the late Diana."
Another said: "Calculated, unkind and triggering for her husband... makes me wonder about the real state of the marriage."
Now insiders close to Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, claimed the incident has reopened old wounds.
Harry 'Haunted' by Mom's Death
A source shared: "For Harry, any link to Paris is emotional. He's protective of Meghan, but also haunted by the way his mother's life ended there.
"Although Meghan didn't deliberately intend for the video to strike such a shocking comparisons, it did, and now they are navigating their way through it together."
According to the well-placed insider, Meghan's unintentional jab has caused stressed in her marriage, which has been rumored to be on the rocks as Harry attempts to reconcile with his estranged dad, King Charles, and older brother Prince William.
The insider added: "It's been emotional and it has been tense, but they will get through it."
Apparently the Duchess of Sussex's "distasteful" video wasn't the only incident to ruffle royal feathers.
Other sources claimed Markle's decision to travel to Paris, her first return to Europe since 2023, was noticed by the Firm.
Sources alleged: "It caught them off guard. After everything that's happened, nobody expected her to plant herself in the middle of Paris Fashion Week."
Sister-in-law Kate Middleton's camp were also allegedly "livid" Meghan managed to score a front-row seat at Paris Fashion Week.
Sources noted Kate, 43, takes her ambassadorial role for the British Fashion Council seriously and may interpret Meghan's new direction as calculated competition.
They explained: "Kate sees herself as the face of British fashion – dignified, understated, loyal to homegrown designers.
"Seeing Meghan with Anna (Wintour) felt like a challenge."
While the insider suggested Meghan's position at the fashion show could be seen as an attempt to one-up Kate, the duchess also caught heat online for how she acted during the show.
Front Row Debacle
As RadarOnline.com reported, a video clip of Meghan laughing after a model tripped while walking down the runway went viral online.
Social media users slammed Meghan and branded her "a cruel person," while others brought up past public moments when the 44-year-old seemingly got a laugh out of other's embarrassment or pain.
Several called out the time Meghan giggled as her young niece Princess Charlotte stumbled while on the palace balcony with the royal family.