EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Refused to Wear Chanel' As Brand's Logo 'Reminded Her Of Prince Charles' Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles'

Princess Diana stopped wearing Chanel in the years following her divorce – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her decision was driven by the fact the brand's famous interlocking Cs reminded her of the then-Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Princess of Wales, who had been one of the most photographed women in the world, had long favored Chanel's elegant suits and accessories early in her royal life.

But after her 1996 divorce from now-King Charles, she found the label's logo too painful a reminder of the betrayal that had defined much of their marriage.