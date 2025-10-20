Your tip
Snoop Dogg Recalls Devastating Moment He Realized Tupac Wouldn't Survive Gunshot Wounds and 'Collapsed at the Hospital'

Split photo of Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg confessed to collapsing at the hospital when he saw Tupac before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

While reflecting on rapper Tupac Shakur's tragic death, Snoop Dogg confessed he was so horrified by the shooting, he collapsed in the hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Snoop, who turned 54 on October 20, and Tupac, who died at 25 in 1996, were close friends and collaborators for years. Shortly before the fatal shooting, the pair had a falling out over Snoop cutting a business deal with east coast rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bad Boy Records.

Tupac Shot on the Strip

Photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Tupac was shot was riding in Suge Knight's car down the Las Vegas Strip.

On the night of September 7, 1996, Tupac was shot four times while in the passenger seat of Suge Knight's BMW on the Las Vegas Strip.

At the time, Snoop and Tupac were both signed to Death Row Records, co-founded by Knight.

Despite their falling out, Snoop recalled racing to the hospital after he learned the California Love rapper had been shot.

Snoop Recalls Visiting Tupac in the Hospital

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop said he initially believed Tupac would survive but reality set in when he went to the hospital.

During a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Snoop said: "When we drive to Vegas to see Pac. We got to Suge house first, so we haven't even seen Pac.

"We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and (saying) 'Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.'"

Snoop noted: "We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright."

Photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Snoop said he 'fainted' when he saw Tupac.

The Doggystyle rapper recalled walking into the room and seeing Tupac with "tubes in him."

Snoop said: "When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted."

Overcome with emotion, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper collapsed on the floor. Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, then pulled him aside for a private conversation amid the chaos.

He recalled Afeni encouraging him to stay strong, saying, "She was like, 'My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him.'"

Tupac's Mother Consoles Snoop

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Tupac's mom Afeni Shakur encouraged Snoop to be strong and say his goodbyes to her son.

Afeni, seemingly aware of her son's deteriorating condition and the rappers' beef, urged Snoop to pull himself together and talk to Tupac while he still had the chance.

Snoop said she told him: "'You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.'"

He noted Tupac's mother reminding him, "My baby loves you."

The hitmaker explained: "She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him."

Tupac died six days later on September 13.

In the years since Tupac's death, Snoop has continued to honor his memory.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club show, Snoop admitted his biggest regret was not reconciling with Tupac before his death.

He said: "I didn't even get a chance, whether I was wrong or right, just to be able to get that follow up. Because that's how we was, we would always follow up."

Snoop noted the "beautiful part" was he was able to hug Tupac's mother and get her "approval" though the late rapper's spirit, which gave him some clarity on not being able to mend their friendship before his death.

