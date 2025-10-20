Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Denise Richards

Denise Richards' Divorce Battle Explodes: Aaron Phypers Charged With Injuring Estranged Wife Days After Shocking Court Arrest

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are entangled in a bitter divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The messy divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers took a shocking turn when he was arrested on October 17 outside a courtroom.

While he did bail himself out, the charges against him that led to his arrest have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Aaron Phypers Charged With?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

According to documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

For all of the charges, his bail was set at $200,000.

According to Phypers' attorney, Michael Finley, the arrest came due to an outstanding warrant they believed was connected to Richards' allegations of abuse against him. He went on to accuse Richards and her legal team of "setting him up" due to possibly incriminating Phypers at court proceedings that took place prior to his arrest.

"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," he said. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hearing Before Aaron Phypers' Arrest

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Phypers was taken into police custody after a hearing Richards was present at.

The court hearing taking place was one for Richards' attempt to get her temporary restraining order against Phypers turned into a permanent one.

Things at the hearing reportedly turned tense once Phypers' mom took the stand to testify she saw the TV star throw a can opener at Phypers. She also denied her son had ever gotten physical with Richards.

As Phypers departed the courtroom, he was immediately taken into police custody outside.

After posting bail and getting released from jail, Phypers stopped to take a picture with the bail bondswoman. He was all smiles in the photo, seemingly unbothered by the arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Alleged Aaron Phypers 'Almost Killed' Her

Photos of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Richards has accused Phypers of abuse.

Finley also spoke out about the alleged domestic violence incidents that led to Phypers' arrest, stating, "When a criminal case is filed, the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered. Criminal cases get filed all the time, and they get beaten. Just because a case is filed doesn't mean it's going to succeed. I personally believe Aaron, and I don't believe Denise or her witnesses. We're feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court."

At the hearing, the judge extended Richards' temporary restraining order until November 7.

Earlier this month, when testifying against her estranged husband, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum testified Phypers "almost killed me so many damn times."

She claimed Phypers "caused me at least three concussions," describing alleged incidents in which he "slammed me up against the concrete wall," "squeezed my head so hard," and "picked my head up," saying it felt like he was "crushing my skull."

She also alleged that Phypers threatened to throw her "through the windows and off balconies" during tense arguments.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Photo of Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova

EXCLUSIVE: Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Status Revealed... After Adriana de Moura Claimed the Tennis Pro 'Left' the 'RHOM' Star 'For Good'

Photo of 'RHONJ' cast

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Cheating Scandal Erupts — Radar Reveals All the Explosive Details About the Infidelity Rumors Rocking the Bravo World

Denise Richards' Makeup Artist Testified on Her Behalf

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Richards' makeup artist said she didn't see Phypers ever strike her.

Aside from Richards, her makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi, testified on her behalf.

She alleged Phypers told Richards, "I’ll break your f------ legs" after he came into a room at his Malibu wellness centre where she was doing Richards’ glam for the day.

Despite allegations she made against him, she did state she never saw Phypers strike Richards at any point.

"I didn’t see with my eyes [but] I have a good senses," she said after mentioning she saw bruises on Richards. "I can assure you, if she [Richards] said this is how it happened, that’s how it happened."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.