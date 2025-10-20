Denise Richards' Divorce Battle Explodes: Aaron Phypers Charged With Injuring Estranged Wife Days After Shocking Court Arrest
Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
The messy divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers took a shocking turn when he was arrested on October 17 outside a courtroom.
While he did bail himself out, the charges against him that led to his arrest have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
What Was Aaron Phypers Charged With?
According to documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.
For all of the charges, his bail was set at $200,000.
According to Phypers' attorney, Michael Finley, the arrest came due to an outstanding warrant they believed was connected to Richards' allegations of abuse against him. He went on to accuse Richards and her legal team of "setting him up" due to possibly incriminating Phypers at court proceedings that took place prior to his arrest.
"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," he said. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."
The Hearing Before Aaron Phypers' Arrest
The court hearing taking place was one for Richards' attempt to get her temporary restraining order against Phypers turned into a permanent one.
Things at the hearing reportedly turned tense once Phypers' mom took the stand to testify she saw the TV star throw a can opener at Phypers. She also denied her son had ever gotten physical with Richards.
As Phypers departed the courtroom, he was immediately taken into police custody outside.
After posting bail and getting released from jail, Phypers stopped to take a picture with the bail bondswoman. He was all smiles in the photo, seemingly unbothered by the arrest.
Denise Richards Alleged Aaron Phypers 'Almost Killed' Her
Finley also spoke out about the alleged domestic violence incidents that led to Phypers' arrest, stating, "When a criminal case is filed, the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered. Criminal cases get filed all the time, and they get beaten. Just because a case is filed doesn't mean it's going to succeed. I personally believe Aaron, and I don't believe Denise or her witnesses. We're feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court."
At the hearing, the judge extended Richards' temporary restraining order until November 7.
Earlier this month, when testifying against her estranged husband, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum testified Phypers "almost killed me so many damn times."
She claimed Phypers "caused me at least three concussions," describing alleged incidents in which he "slammed me up against the concrete wall," "squeezed my head so hard," and "picked my head up," saying it felt like he was "crushing my skull."
She also alleged that Phypers threatened to throw her "through the windows and off balconies" during tense arguments.
Denise Richards' Makeup Artist Testified on Her Behalf
Aside from Richards, her makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi, testified on her behalf.
She alleged Phypers told Richards, "I’ll break your f------ legs" after he came into a room at his Malibu wellness centre where she was doing Richards’ glam for the day.
Despite allegations she made against him, she did state she never saw Phypers strike Richards at any point.
"I didn’t see with my eyes [but] I have a good senses," she said after mentioning she saw bruises on Richards. "I can assure you, if she [Richards] said this is how it happened, that’s how it happened."