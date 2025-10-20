Your tip
Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift is 'Haunted by and Fearful Over' Travis Kelce's Shameful Drugs Past

travis kelce taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is deeply unsettled by revelations about her fiancé Travis Kelce's old drug suspension.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is deeply unsettled by revelations about her fiancé Travis Kelce's old drug suspension, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she is gripped with worries the resurfaced scandal could taint her famously squeaky-clean image – and even complicate their global plans.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star recently revisited his 2010 college suspension over marijuana use, revealing he was required to attend weekly therapy sessions to regain his place on the University of Cincinnati football team.

Looking Back On His Drug Suspension

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star recently revisited his 2010 college suspension over marijuana use
Source: MEGA

Kelce was barred from the Sugar Bowl that year – a devastating blow at the time – and later described the experience as a "wake-up call" that reshaped his outlook.

"I had to sit down with a shrink for an hour a week," Kelce said.

"He got me to look at my life way more strategically. He got me to understand that you go through these emotions, and your reaction can either help you or hurt you or be indifferent."

Now, however, sources close to Swift, 35, say the singer is "haunted" by the resurfaced story, which she feels clashes with the wholesome brand she has meticulously built over nearly two decades.

Taylor Left 'Haunted' By The Past

Swift has been known for her 'clean' image for years.
Source: MEGA

One insider told us: "Taylor hates that this has become a talking point again. She's spent years crafting a clean, family-friendly image, and she's terrified that something from Travis's past could smear that."

Another source added: "She's incredibly proud of how hard he's worked to turn his life around – but this story coming back up makes her feel exposed. Taylor's brand thrives on control and positivity, and this just isn't part of that narrative."

Kelce, who has become one of the NFL's most popular figures, previously admitted he "partied a little too much" in college and learned a hard lesson after failing a drug test.

"From that point on, I realized I've got to tighten the f--- up," he said in 2024.

He also confirmed to listeners of his New Heights podcast a widely shared anecdote about being caught smoking during his suspension was true.

"I made sure to tell them don't hold back, tell all the good stories," he laughed.

"Like Zach's mom walking in on me firing up in the garage before one of the games. Absolutely hilarious. That's how I was living back then."

Legal Issues With Past Drug Use

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

While Swift is supportive of Kelce in private, insiders claim she's anxious about the possible legal implications of his past drug use when it comes to her touring.

"She's been advised that, technically, prior drug admissions can create issues for U.S. re-entry under federal law," a source close to her management team said.

"It's very unlikely, but it's something her team is monitoring closely. It would be a nightmare for her if they went on tour together then Travis was barred from re-entry to the country. It is a technicality highly unlikely to happen, but she is anxious about it anyway."

Kelce is an American citizen and therefore cannot be refused entry.
Source: MEGA

Under Section 212 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, foreign nationals who admit to illegal drug use can be deemed inadmissible, even without a conviction – a rule occasionally enforced against performers or athletes entering the country.

While Kelce is an American citizen and therefore cannot be refused entry, experts say the issue could arise if he travels internationally and later faces scrutiny returning home.

A legal analyst said: "It's not common, but theoretically someone who publicly admits to drug use could face complications if they're involved in international work – especially high-profile individuals under media scrutiny."

For Swift, whose Eras Tour made billions of dollars, even a whiff of controversy is unwelcome.

One insider said: "Taylor's worked too hard to keep her image spotless. She doesn't want Travis's past – however old it is – to haunt her now."

