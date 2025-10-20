EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift is 'Haunted by and Fearful Over' Travis Kelce's Shameful Drugs Past

One insider told us: "Taylor hates that this has become a talking point again. She's spent years crafting a clean, family-friendly image, and she's terrified that something from Travis's past could smear that."

Another source added: "She's incredibly proud of how hard he's worked to turn his life around – but this story coming back up makes her feel exposed. Taylor's brand thrives on control and positivity, and this just isn't part of that narrative."

Kelce, who has become one of the NFL's most popular figures, previously admitted he "partied a little too much" in college and learned a hard lesson after failing a drug test.

"From that point on, I realized I've got to tighten the f--- up," he said in 2024.

He also confirmed to listeners of his New Heights podcast a widely shared anecdote about being caught smoking during his suspension was true.

"I made sure to tell them don't hold back, tell all the good stories," he laughed.

"Like Zach's mom walking in on me firing up in the garage before one of the games. Absolutely hilarious. That's how I was living back then."