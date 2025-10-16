EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Ironclad' Pre-Nup Revealed As Singer is 'Determined to Protect Her Billions'

While the pair has kept wedding details private, insiders say lawyers on both sides have already begun work on a complex prenup to safeguard the singer's $1.6billion fortune – including her hard-won ownership of her master recordings and extensive property portfolio.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, recently announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post that quickly went viral, amassing more than 33 million likes.

Taylor Swift is putting her financial future first as she prepares to marry NFL star Travis Kelce – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the singer is "determined to protect her billions" through what's being described as an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement.

The source added: "Taylor's team describes it as an 'ironclad' pre-nup because it leaves nothing out – from her music rights and trademarks to her properties, investments, and creative control. She's seen how other stars have lost fortunes in complicated splits. For her, it's about being practical, not pessimistic."

A source close to Swift said: "Taylor's been upfront from day one with Travis that being in love doesn't mean being careless. She's poured decades of sweat into building her career and fortune, and she wants to make sure it's secure, no matter how head-over-heels they are. And Travis gets that completely – he admires how driven she is and believes it's important they both stay financially independent."

"Travis is clearly doing very well for himself," said a source familiar with the talks. "He's a top athlete with his own ventures, but he knows Taylor's success operates on a different scale. There's no jealousy here – he really respects how sharp she is when it comes to business."

Kelce, whose net worth is estimated at $70million, is said to be supportive of the arrangement and intends to protect his own business ventures, including his "New Heights" podcast and endorsement deals.

Legal experts say the negotiations could take months and hold up the pair's wedding plans. Both Swift and Kelce reportedly have top-tier attorneys involved, given the size of their respective estates.

Industry observers have also noted Swift's pre-nup will likely include provisions safeguarding her name, image, and likeness – standard clauses for high-profile figures. Her team wants to ensure that her public persona and creative output remain entirely under her control, regardless of her marital status, sources say.

A legal source said: "When it comes to stars like Taylor Swift, the stakes go far beyond money – it's about intellectual property, image rights, and privacy. Pre-nups of this kind usually include clauses on publicity rights, future income, and confidentiality. They function more like detailed business agreements than standard marriage contracts."

Sources say one of the most delicate aspects of the agreement involves Swift's artistic freedom.

Known for drawing inspiration from her relationships, the singer is said to be negotiating terms that will also allow her to continue writing freely while protecting both parties from public disputes.

"Taylor's music is an extension of her identity," said the insider. "There's no effort to restrict her creatively – it's simply about maintaining mutual respect between them, and her pre-nup will even include a clause allowing her to write songs about her relationship with Kelce with no risk of being taken to court for libel."