EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Philip Took Kate Middleton Under His Wing Before Death — And the Key Piece of Advice He Gave Anxious Future Queen

Before his death, Prince Philip quietly took Kate Middleton under his wing – offering the future queen a simple but powerful piece of advice that has guided her through the glare of royal life ever since. RadarOnline.com can reveal Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, recognized early on that the young Duchess of Cambridge was struggling to adapt to the intense public scrutiny that comes with marrying a future king.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Recognized Himself in Kate

Source: MEGA Prince Philip quietly mentored Kate Middleton before his death.

According to royal insiders, the Duke of Edinburgh, drawing on his own decades of experience in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, helped Kate navigate the unique pressures of royal duty and media attention. A palace source said: "Philip saw a lot of himself in Kate. She was thoughtful, a bit reserved, and uncomfortable with the attention at first. He took her aside more than once and told her that the trick was to focus on the job, not the cameras. He said it was never about her – it was about what she represented." The source added: "He wanted her to see herself not as a celebrity but as part of something bigger. That advice really stayed with her."

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke's Golden Rule for Public Life

Source: MEGA Philip told Kate to 'focus on the job, not the cameras.'

In biographer Gyles Brandreth's book Philip: The Final Portrait, the Duke is quoted telling Middleton: "If you think the attention is on you personally, you'll end up in trouble. The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It's not focused on you as an individual. You're not a celebrity. You represent the royal family. That's all." Those words, say royal observers, transformed Middleton's relationship with the public and the press. "She learned early on from Philip how to handle the scrutiny with grace," said one senior aide. "He told her not to perform for the cameras, not to seek approval – just to get on with her work. She's modeled her life on that bit of wisdom ever since."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's Composure Reflects Philip's Influence

Source: MEGA Kate followed Philip’s wisdom during early royal challenges.

Kate, now 43, has since become the most popular member of the royal family, admired for her discretion, warmth, and unflappable composure. Friends say she often thinks of Philip's guidance before major appearances, reminding herself to stay grounded and calm under the lens. "The Duke taught her one key rule – never get bogged down with the cameras," said a former palace staffer. "He told her to always focus on the person she's speaking to, even if there are a hundred flashes going off around her. It sounds simple, but it changes how she connects with people. That quiet confidence is very Philip."

A Legacy of Strength and Steadiness

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA William and Kate now model their marriage on the Queen and Philip.