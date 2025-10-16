Olivia Nuzzi's Explosive Memoir About 'Fling' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr Will Include the Politician's 'Sexually Charged Texts'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi will include "sexually charged text messages" between her and Robert F. Kennedy Jr in her explosive new memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, reportedly titled American Canto, could make it difficult for RFK Jr., 71, to maintain his new role as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services once it hits shelves, according to insiders.
Job Fears
And the memoir will put strain on the politician’s ten-year marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.
Nuzzi’s alleged "sextual" affair began after she profiled RFK Jr. in November 2023 for New York Magazine.
In addition to her involvement with RFK Jr., Nuzzi is reportedly including details about fellow political journalist Ryan Lizza and President Donald Trump, drawing from her decade of covering his administration.
Nuzzi and New York Magazine parted ways in October 2024. The journalist has stated that her relationship with RFK Jr. was not physical.
Nuzzi said in a statement: "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.
"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
A spokesperson for RFK Jr. previously said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
Marriage Strain
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Hines, who is releasing her own book in January, is being shunned in Hollywood as critics buzz that she's sold her soul to President Donald Trump's head health honcho.
"What's confusing to people is just weeks ago, she appeared to shun a move to Washington, D.C., and was making a big show about sticking tight to Hollywood," shared an insider.
While Hines' rep dismissed our report, the insider insisted: "She seems to have done a complete U-turn. The talk is she's fired up over this opportunity to be an influencer and Beltway powerhouse.
"Friends think she's clearly trying to be something she is not. She's coming across as a doormat putting up with all Bobby Jr.'s rubbish."
Cheryl's costar Larry David, an outspoken critic of Trump, is working on an HBO project to commemorate America's 250th anniversary with former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama as producers.
"It's expected that Larry will involve the old gang from the show to participate, but Cheryl can count herself out," noted the insider.
Sources said Hines' seeming indifference to the scandal has stunned pals.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a "humiliated" Hines was bent on staying in L.A. while RFK Jr. stewed alone at their new $4.34 million townhouse in D.C.'s posh Georgetown neighborhood.
Added the source: "She may say she's living her life the way she wants it, but when the marriage inevitably crumbles down the line, it will be hard to open those doors that have slammed so hard on her."