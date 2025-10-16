Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Collapses Inside Senate Office Building While Facing Questions from Activists In Horrifying Footage

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell suffered a terrifying fall while walking through his Senate office building.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Geriatric Mitch McConnell suffered a terrifying fall while walking through his Senate office building, and the horrifying moment was caught on video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old Kentucky senator's latest cringeworthy tumble renewed a call for term limits, with critics demanding that ailing McConnell step down immediately rather than finish his current term in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Scary Collapse

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell began serving as a U.S. senator in January 2025.

Republican McConnell appeared uneasy on his feet as he walked through the basement level of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 16.

As a reporter approached to drill the senator about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, McConnell reached for his aide's arm before falling forward, landing fully on the floor in a total collapse.

The aide and a Capitol police officer helped him up gingerly as McConnell was unable to stand on his own.

The wide-eyed political dinosaur turned to the person filming, gave a nervous smile and wave, and then was helped off down the hallway.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Sad'

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell's latest fall renewed calls for him to immediately step down from office.

Critics, including Republicans, quickly pointed out how McConnell's fall was just the latest in a string of disturbing health crises that put into question his ability to serve in office.

"I take no joy in watching an old man fall down like Mitch McConnell just did. But, brother, it is time to step down and enjoy your retirement. Stop clinging to power and start clinging to your family," a prominent right-wing poster huffed on X.

"He has fallen multiple times this year. We need term limits. This is sad," MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson captioned his post of McConnell's rough landing.

"They are running an absolute nursing home over there to keep these men and women voting their way, and no matter what, it’s still elderly abuse," a third user complained.

A fourth sneered, "Sad and pathetic. They should have an age limit and a term limit. This isn't a lifetime position."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Back to Work!

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Despite McConnell's harrowing fall, he went back to business.

Despite McConnell's harrowing fall, he went back to business amid the current federal government shutdown.

"He’s all good – went on to vote and ready to vote again at 1:30 p.m… to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not," a spokesperson for McConnell told Fox News Digital.

The longest-serving Senate leader even shared a post on X about his urgency to keep working, although it appeared to be written by someone on McConnell's digital team.

"Two weeks ago, when Democrats chose to take the federal government hostage for partisan priorities, I warned that there would be nothing to gain from their shutdown. Today, our colleagues’ refusal even to begin considering the overwhelmingly bipartisan defense appropriations bill is a sobering reminder that there is, however, much to lose," the post read with no mention of his collapse hours earlier.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
fbi probes charlie kirk assassin suspect tyler robinson help

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Suggests Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Possibly 'Received Help From an Extended Network' to Carry Out Horrifying Murder of Late Conservative Activist

Photo of Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Plane Declares Emergency While Flying Over Atlantic Ocean... as Secretary of Defense Confirms Status Following Terrifying Incident

Calls to Retire

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell is not seeking re-election in 2026 after more than 40 years in office.

McConnell suffered another fall in February, taking a tumble on several stairs after casting a confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner.

The past-his-prime lawmaker suffered a concussion in March 2023 after a fall. He experienced several bizarre instances where he completely froze up while speaking, pausing for a long time with a blank expression on his face.

McConnell's office said there was "no evidence" that he had "a seizure disorder" or "experienced a stroke," although they gave no medical explanation for his zone-outs.

Trump went against Republicans in 2023 while running for a second term, calling for the obviously declining senator to retire.

McConnell finally announced in February that he wouldn't be seeking an eighth term in office, and would not seek re-election in 2026.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.