Mitch McConnell Collapses Inside Senate Office Building While Facing Questions from Activists In Horrifying Footage
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Geriatric Mitch McConnell suffered a terrifying fall while walking through his Senate office building, and the horrifying moment was caught on video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old Kentucky senator's latest cringeworthy tumble renewed a call for term limits, with critics demanding that ailing McConnell step down immediately rather than finish his current term in office.
Scary Collapse
Republican McConnell appeared uneasy on his feet as he walked through the basement level of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 16.
As a reporter approached to drill the senator about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, McConnell reached for his aide's arm before falling forward, landing fully on the floor in a total collapse.
The aide and a Capitol police officer helped him up gingerly as McConnell was unable to stand on his own.
The wide-eyed political dinosaur turned to the person filming, gave a nervous smile and wave, and then was helped off down the hallway.
'This Is Sad'
Critics, including Republicans, quickly pointed out how McConnell's fall was just the latest in a string of disturbing health crises that put into question his ability to serve in office.
"I take no joy in watching an old man fall down like Mitch McConnell just did. But, brother, it is time to step down and enjoy your retirement. Stop clinging to power and start clinging to your family," a prominent right-wing poster huffed on X.
"He has fallen multiple times this year. We need term limits. This is sad," MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson captioned his post of McConnell's rough landing.
"They are running an absolute nursing home over there to keep these men and women voting their way, and no matter what, it’s still elderly abuse," a third user complained.
A fourth sneered, "Sad and pathetic. They should have an age limit and a term limit. This isn't a lifetime position."
Back to Work!
Despite McConnell's harrowing fall, he went back to business amid the current federal government shutdown.
"He’s all good – went on to vote and ready to vote again at 1:30 p.m… to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not," a spokesperson for McConnell told Fox News Digital.
The longest-serving Senate leader even shared a post on X about his urgency to keep working, although it appeared to be written by someone on McConnell's digital team.
"Two weeks ago, when Democrats chose to take the federal government hostage for partisan priorities, I warned that there would be nothing to gain from their shutdown. Today, our colleagues’ refusal even to begin considering the overwhelmingly bipartisan defense appropriations bill is a sobering reminder that there is, however, much to lose," the post read with no mention of his collapse hours earlier.
Calls to Retire
McConnell suffered another fall in February, taking a tumble on several stairs after casting a confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner.
The past-his-prime lawmaker suffered a concussion in March 2023 after a fall. He experienced several bizarre instances where he completely froze up while speaking, pausing for a long time with a blank expression on his face.
McConnell's office said there was "no evidence" that he had "a seizure disorder" or "experienced a stroke," although they gave no medical explanation for his zone-outs.
Trump went against Republicans in 2023 while running for a second term, calling for the obviously declining senator to retire.
McConnell finally announced in February that he wouldn't be seeking an eighth term in office, and would not seek re-election in 2026.