Mitch McConnell Collapses Inside Senate Office Building While Facing Questions from Activists In Horrifying Footage

Critics, including Republicans, quickly pointed out how McConnell's fall was just the latest in a string of disturbing health crises that put into question his ability to serve in office.

"I take no joy in watching an old man fall down like Mitch McConnell just did. But, brother, it is time to step down and enjoy your retirement. Stop clinging to power and start clinging to your family," a prominent right-wing poster huffed on X.

"He has fallen multiple times this year. We need term limits. This is sad," MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson captioned his post of McConnell's rough landing.

"They are running an absolute nursing home over there to keep these men and women voting their way, and no matter what, it’s still elderly abuse," a third user complained.

A fourth sneered, "Sad and pathetic. They should have an age limit and a term limit. This isn't a lifetime position."