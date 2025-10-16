EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Radar Told You First — Tennis Pro Martina Navratilova and 'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Staying Together Amid Alleged Infidelities
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
After RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed the stauts of tennis pro Martina Navratilova and Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova's relationship, we have obtained exclusive photos that show it's true.
Navratilova and Lemigova went to a dinner at La Grande Boucherie Miami on October 15, one day before the final episode of the RHOM Season 7 reunion airs.
A Dinner Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova Attended
The dinner was hosted by "friend of" the Housewives, Kiki Barth. Also present were Larsa Pippen and several rumored potential new Miami housewives – Carmen Carrera, Valeska Castillo, Kelly Hughes, and Courtney O'Connor.
While Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton were missing, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, and Adriana de Moura were reportedly not invited for the evening.
During the dinner, Navratilova and Lemigova shared affectionate moments and appeared to be in good spirits, squashing any divorce rumors that previously surfaced.
Julia Lemigova Claimed to Have Slept With Adriana de Moura
At the end of part one of the RHOM reunion, Lemigova detailed why her formerly close friendship with de Moura had fallen apart.
"I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity, hopefully, why we are where we are,” she stated. "In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”
Once part two began, de Moura denied the allegation, stating, "I don’t even know what her private parts look like. Did I have this lesbian affair that she is accusing me of? No!"
However, de Moura fired back with her own set of allegations regarding her former BFF.
"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician,” de Moura claimed to reunion host Andy Cohen.
"That’s when [Julia] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little bi---. And then she had another lover, a cop."
Julia Lemigova Denied Adriana de Moura's Claims
Lemigova denied de Moura's claims and said that when she slept with de Moura, it was a "one-night stand."
"I feel horrible, but I was not me for four years," she continued, trying to explain why she confessed to sleeping with de Moura. "I couldn't speak the truth. I never betrayed Adriana with my friendship with Alexia. I tried so much. We slept together once, and then we fooled around in the Versace Mansion at [Alexia’s] bachelorette. … I didn’t say it to spread gossip. It had to be known. I never betrayed Adriana. I still love her."
Lemigova also insisted Navratilova was aware of what happened, and she cried when she told her. She also insisted their marriage was not in a good place when the alleged incident occurred.
An Insider Confirmed if Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova Were Getting Divorced
Following part 2 of the RHOM reunion airing, a report had surfaced stating that Navratilova was "allegedly in contact with divorce lawyers after Julia Lemigova's infidelity was made public."
"The marriage is close to game, set, match for Martina," a source claimed. "She's had enough of their marriage being a spectacle for the public and is devastated about the couple's issues being on full display on national television. Julia is begging her to stay because of the boys they recently adopted. Martina is on the fence about what to do now [that] they have the boys, but is close to ending it all."
An insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com to dispel the rumors.
"This is not true," our source explicitly stated at the time. "Martina and Julia are not getting divorced."