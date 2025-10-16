Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Ace Frehley Dead at 74: KISS Legend Passes Away After Being Removed From Life Support Following Brain Bleed

kiss
Source: mega

KISS singer Ace Frehley has died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS, has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after he suffered a fall last month.

He was 74.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
KISS
Source: mega

The band was due to reunite in November

Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. The singer had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed a few weeks ago when he took a fall in his studio and hit his head.

He had been on life support, and his team recently announced he was being forced to end his 2025 tour because of "ongoing medical issues."

On Thursday, the family made the agonizing decision to turn off his ventilator. They announced his passing in a statement.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Article continues below advertisement

ace frehley
Source: mega

Frehley suffered brain bleed after a fall.

Frehley joined KISS and fellow singers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in 1972.

He stayed with the band during their most popular times.

In 1982, Frehley left the group to embark on a solo career, but rejoined when the original band reunited in 1996 for a reunion tour. He continued to tour with his bandmates until 2002.

Frehley continued to tour solo, and had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

ace frehley
Source: mega

He was 74.

Frehley's death comes just over a week after Simmons had to be rushed to a Malibu hospital after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The crash was reported in the early afternoon on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles NBC affiliate.

The 76-year-old's Lincoln Navigator reportedly crashed into a parked car, and witnesses called 911. Simmons told first responders he either passed out or fainted, then hit the parked car.

He was hospitalized to be checked out, and later released. The Rock and Roll All Nite singer told NBC4 in a voicemail that he was "doing fine."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Olivia Nuzzi's Explosive Memoir About 'Fling' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr Will Include the Politician's 'Sexually Charged Texts'

Photo of Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Collapses Inside Senate Office Building While Facing Questions from Activists In Horrifying Footage

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

gene simmons
Source: mega

Gene Simmons was recently hospitalized as well.

Frehley and Simmons were expected to reunite with their fellow KISS bandmates for the iconic group's first performance since retiring from touring in 2023.

KISS was scheduled to take the stage in Las Vegas from November 14-16 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band.

The KISS Army Storms Vegas event was advertised as featuring an "unmasked" Simmons, Stanley and Tommy Thayer, as well other special guests.

A press release for the special occasion teased "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."

KISS karaoke, KISS trivia, artist meet and greets and a KISS look-a-like contest were all also scheduled.

It's not yet known how his death will affect those plans.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.