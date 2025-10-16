Ace Frehley Dead at 74: KISS Legend Passes Away After Being Removed From Life Support Following Brain Bleed
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS, has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after he suffered a fall last month.
He was 74.
Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. The singer had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed a few weeks ago when he took a fall in his studio and hit his head.
He had been on life support, and his team recently announced he was being forced to end his 2025 tour because of "ongoing medical issues."
On Thursday, the family made the agonizing decision to turn off his ventilator. They announced his passing in a statement.
"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.
"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.
"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"
Frehley joined KISS and fellow singers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in 1972.
He stayed with the band during their most popular times.
In 1982, Frehley left the group to embark on a solo career, but rejoined when the original band reunited in 1996 for a reunion tour. He continued to tour with his bandmates until 2002.
Frehley continued to tour solo, and had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.
Frehley's death comes just over a week after Simmons had to be rushed to a Malibu hospital after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway.
The crash was reported in the early afternoon on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles NBC affiliate.
The 76-year-old's Lincoln Navigator reportedly crashed into a parked car, and witnesses called 911. Simmons told first responders he either passed out or fainted, then hit the parked car.
He was hospitalized to be checked out, and later released. The Rock and Roll All Nite singer told NBC4 in a voicemail that he was "doing fine."
Frehley and Simmons were expected to reunite with their fellow KISS bandmates for the iconic group's first performance since retiring from touring in 2023.
KISS was scheduled to take the stage in Las Vegas from November 14-16 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band.
The KISS Army Storms Vegas event was advertised as featuring an "unmasked" Simmons, Stanley and Tommy Thayer, as well other special guests.
A press release for the special occasion teased "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."
KISS karaoke, KISS trivia, artist meet and greets and a KISS look-a-like contest were all also scheduled.
It's not yet known how his death will affect those plans.