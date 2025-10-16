Rachael Ray Sparks Health Fears After Looking 'Unrecognizable' During Rare Outing — After Kitchen Queen's 'Bizarre' Behavior Leaves Fans Concerned

The Meals in Minutes star, 57, has faced speculation about whether she has a serious medical condition, as it was revealed that Ray is making a massive return to TV with a new mega-deal.

Rachael Ray sparked dire worry among fans when she was photographed on a rare public outing, looking completely unrecognizable and igniting new fears for her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It was one of the first times Ray had been photographed in public in quite some time, as she became more of a recluse since moving to Italy after her daytime TV show wrapped in 2023.

The TV icon wore slim-fitting brown pants that she paired with an oversized brown leather jacket that hid the top half of her body.

The quick and easy recipe pro's face appeared heavily bloated and somewhat flushed. Ray wore minimal makeup except for bright lipstick and sported large glasses while failing to crack a smile.

Ray was photographed heading into a taping for Drew Barrymore 's daytime talk show in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, October 15. The episode will air on Friday, October 17.

Ray's physical appearance didn't go unnoticed when she shared clips from two new upcoming Meals in Minutes episodes on Monday, October 13. She appeared nearly makeup-free, as opposed to videos in August where Ray looked more camera-ready and made-up.

"Doing what I do best, making restaurant-worthy meals without the restaurant prices (or the outfit stress). Tune in Monday for more spicy kitchen chaos, lemon juice hacks, back pats and John banging the dinner bell when it’s time to grub!" she told fans while promoting the new episodes that will be airing on FYI and streaming on Hulu.

"Wow, I almost didn't recognize her. I have not seen her in a while," one fan gasped in the comments.

A second shared, "I hope she gets help for whatever she is going through. She does not look well."

"Whatever she is dealing with does not discount her years of being amazing and still teaching us stuff. Thank you, Rachael!" a third user shared, while a fourth gushed, "I missed your shows! I guess we all have changed, and you look so different, but your food looks so, so good as I remembered!!"