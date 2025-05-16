Rachael Ray 'Struggling While Living Very Secluded Life' in Italy — As TV Chef's Friends Beg For Answers Amid Her 'Health Issues'
Rachael Ray's new remote life in Italy has left her friends fearing the popular TV chef is struggling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old, once known for making plenty of public appearances, has now kept a low profile while fans wonder if she is currently going through a health battle.
What Is Going On With Her?
"Those close to Rachael are so concerned," an insider said. "She has shut people out and lives a very secluded life. She seems lost, and when anyone reaches out to her, she doesn’t respond."
The source also noted Ray "was always so meticulous about her appearance, and it is very telling and concerning that she now just doesn’t care. It is indicative of a bigger issue."
The TV personality will be making her return to the small screen with the third season of her show Meals in Minutes, following two successful seasons. This comes after Ray's self-titled lifestyle show had a popular run from 2006 to 2023.
According to the insider, Ray has not been doing well being away from TV ever since her original program made its exit.
"She has not had the easiest time... (the show) was her pride and joy, and it was her life for so many years."
Despite the concern, Ray is said to be enjoying her secluded life.
Health Concerns?
A close pal previously said: "She's living abroad now, in Italy. She says she feels safe there. Anonymous. No one judges the way she looks or speaks. She just wants peace."
However, according to a longtime associate, they haven't heard from the star "in months... No emails, no calls, no texts. It's like she disappeared."
In September 2024, Ray freaked out fans after she appeared to be mumbling as she spoke during a clip from her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany.
In the clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.
"What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words... wow just wow," a viewer said at the time, as another pleaded, "People are going through different things in life that we don't know..."
Then, on Mother's Day of this year, Ray again seemed to have trouble speaking, as she recalled how she was “very, very poor” while growing up in New York.
A fan begged: "Girl, are you okay? We don’t recognize you."
In Rough Shape?
Ray would eventually blame the odd behavior on suffering "a couple of bad falls," however, her loyal followers on social media still believe there is something medically wrong with the beloved chef.
A source said: "Clearly something is going on, and it appears she's slurring her words again. She's always been a workaholic, and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."
Ray is also said to have gained an estimated 30 extra pounds, ever since walking away from her original show two years ago.
"She looks bloated, but it's not just the weight gain that has people worried," the insider said, referring to how medical experts said excess weight is associated with such diseases as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.