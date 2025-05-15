EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray 'Has Gone Completely Off the Radar in Italy' After Sparking Huge Health Worries
Rachael Ray has said farewell to America and set up shop in Italy... but she isn't exactly doing so great according friends.
The popular chef's health has come into question in the last couple of months, with many pointing out her slurred speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Where In The World Is Rachael Ray?
"She's living abroad now, in Italy," Ray's close pal said. "She says she feels safe there. Anonymous. No one judges the way she looks or speaks. She just wants peace."
According to a longtime associate, they haven't heard from the TV star "in months."
They added: "No emails, no calls, no texts. It's like she disappeared."
In September 2024, Ray left her fans buzzing... but not for the best reasons, after she appeared to be mumbling as she spoke during a clip from her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany.
In the clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.
"What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words... wow just wow," a concerned fan said at the time, as another asked, "Are you okay?"
The 56-year-old would eventually blame the strange behavior on suffering "a couple of bad falls," however, a source doesn't believe this is the case.
'Completely Withdrawn'
"She's always been hands-on, hauling firewood, doing chores. That was her brand – physical, loud, alive," the insider said.
They added: "Now? She's completely withdrawn."
Despite the TV personality still having a home in New York, she's relocated to a rural village in Italy, as the source claimed Ray "won't even Zoom."
A colleague of Ray agreed, and said it's "like she's vanished. And we're all praying it's not for good."
Recently, a source told RadarOnline.com that Ray's social media still has many wondering if there is a medical issue with the star.
"Clearly something is going on and it appears she's slurring her words again," the insider noted. "She's always been a workaholic and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."
Struggling With Weight
Our source also claimed Ray has packed an estimated 30 extra pounds onto her small 5-foot-3 frame, ever since walking away from her namesake show just two years ago.
"She looks bloated, but it's not just the weight gain that has people worried," the insider said, referring to how medical experts said excess weight is associated with such diseases as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers.
Despite not having her original show anymore, many believe Ray's still-busy schedule is contributing to her apparent faltering health.
The source said: "When Rachael quit her talk show, the feeling was that she was finally going to allow herself to relax, but she's busier than ever."
They added: "She's a perfectionist and always has several projects going at once, and has to be hands-on when it comes to her brand."
Ray, however, isn't alone in her new chapter as she is married to 57-year-old John Cusimano. The couple do not have any children together.