EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray 'Has Gone Completely Off the Radar in Italy' After Sparking Huge Health Worries

In September 2024, Ray left her fans buzzing... but not for the best reasons, after she appeared to be mumbling as she spoke during a clip from her show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany.

In the clip, Ray spoke out of one side of her mouth and seemed to lean on the counter for support.

"What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words... wow just wow," a concerned fan said at the time, as another asked, "Are you okay?"

The 56-year-old would eventually blame the strange behavior on suffering "a couple of bad falls," however, a source doesn't believe this is the case.