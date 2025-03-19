EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray 'Acting So Strung Out and Loopy' She's 'Terrifying Pals' – And Has Them 'Gripped With Fear' She is Hitting the Bottle
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is acting strung out and loopy – again – and it's got worried insiders begging her to get help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent clip the 56-year-old posted on social media, fans noticed her garbling her words and wondered whether she was drunk.
"Clearly something is going on and it appears she's slurring her words again," a source told us. "She's always been a workaholic and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."
On a recent episode of Meals in Minutes, about preparing fajitas, the comfort foodie also goofed off more than usual.
She put two bowls on either side of her head, saying: "Look, I'm Princess Leia!" referring to Carrie Fisher's unfortunate hairdo in Star Wars.
Then as Ray was carrying a large platter of vegetables over to the counter, she mysteriously exclaimed, "What the heck, Batman!"
She also said into the camera: "I think these should be called fun-jitas because it makes you want to have fun."
The stand-and-stir chatterbox has packed an estimated 30 extra pounds onto her 5-foot-3 frame since she quit her namesake talk show two years ago.
"She looks bloated, but it's not just the weight gain that has people worried," our insider said – referring to how medical experts said excess weight is associated with such diseases as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers.
In a September Instagram post, she also appeared to slur her words, and fans noticed one side of Ray's mouth seemed to droop when she spoke.
"When Rachael quit her talk show, the feeling was that she was finally going to allow herself to relax, but she's busier than ever," the source added.
They went on: "She's a perfectionist and always has several projects going at once, and has to be hands-on when it comes to her brand."
The "screaming fights" she has with hubby John Cusimano, 57, can't be helping either, according to another insider – who added: "They get in each other's faces and yell, but she brushes it off as just two Italians acting up.
"But friends and fans are worried, and the consensus is that she needs to slow down before she kills herself."