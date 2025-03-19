Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rachael Ray
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray 'Acting So Strung Out and Loopy' She's 'Terrifying Pals' – And Has Them 'Gripped With Fear' She is Hitting the Bottle

rachael ray strung out behavior terrifies pals drinking fears
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray is at the center of major worries over her health.

March 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is acting strung out and loopy – again – and it's got worried insiders begging her to get help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a recent clip the 56-year-old posted on social media, fans noticed her garbling her words and wondered whether she was drunk.

"Clearly something is going on and it appears she's slurring her words again," a source told us. "She's always been a workaholic and people say she's pushing herself too hard and putting herself under great stress."

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray strung out behavior terrifies pals drinking fears
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray impersonated Carrie Fisher's Princess Lea hairdo in one of her increasingly wacky TV spots.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode of Meals in Minutes, about preparing fajitas, the comfort foodie also goofed off more than usual.

She put two bowls on either side of her head, saying: "Look, I'm Princess Leia!" referring to Carrie Fisher's unfortunate hairdo in Star Wars.

Then as Ray was carrying a large platter of vegetables over to the counter, she mysteriously exclaimed, "What the heck, Batman!"

She also said into the camera: "I think these should be called fun-jitas because it makes you want to have fun."

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray strung out behavior terrifies pals drinking fears
Source: MEGA

Ray's weight is also sparking concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

The stand-and-stir chatterbox has packed an estimated 30 extra pounds onto her 5-foot-3 frame since she quit her namesake talk show two years ago.

"She looks bloated, but it's not just the weight gain that has people worried," our insider said – referring to how medical experts said excess weight is associated with such diseases as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers.

In a September Instagram post, she also appeared to slur her words, and fans noticed one side of Ray's mouth seemed to droop when she spoke.

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray strung out behavior terrifies pals drinking fears
Source: MEGA

John Cusimano and Ray's 'fierce fights' are said to be adding to friends' growing concerns for the cook.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
willie nelson darkest day suicide attempt country legend

EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's Darkest Day – Inside Country Hero's SUICIDE Bid… And Why He Was Left at the End of His Rope

Photo of Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Raging All Over Again' About Exiled Brother Harry's 'Needy' Wife Meghan Markle 'Copying His Tragic Mom Princess Diana' With Cookery Show

"When Rachael quit her talk show, the feeling was that she was finally going to allow herself to relax, but she's busier than ever," the source added.

They went on: "She's a perfectionist and always has several projects going at once, and has to be hands-on when it comes to her brand."

The "screaming fights" she has with hubby John Cusimano, 57, can't be helping either, according to another insider – who added: "They get in each other's faces and yell, but she brushes it off as just two Italians acting up.

"But friends and fans are worried, and the consensus is that she needs to slow down before she kills herself."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.