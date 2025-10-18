Your tip
Denise Richards

Handcuffed in Court: Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Coughs Up $200K Bail After Getting Arrested Mid-Hearing Over an Outstanding Warrant

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers was arrested Friday afternoon during a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, bonded out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station that evening after posting his $200,000 bail after he was arrested during a court hearing related to Richards' restraining order against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

The arrest on Friday, October 17, stemmed from an outstanding warrant, which his attorney claims is connected to Richards' ongoing allegations of physical abuse.

Phypers' Arrest

denise richards aaron phypers restraining order testimony alleges he smashed her on top of head
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers' arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant reportedly linked to Richards’ allegations of physical abuse.

According to his lawyer, Michael Finley, the arrest occurred amid what he called a "setup" by Richards' legal team.

"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," Finley told outlets. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."

The Criminal Case

denise richards divorce aaron phypers rhobh spotlight
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station near Malibu around 5 p.m. and released just after 9:30 p.m.

Phypers was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station near Malibu shortly after 5 p.m. and released just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Court records show that the State of California filed four criminal charges against him, including two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé or partner and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

The alleged incidents date back to January and May of 2022.

"When a criminal case is filed, the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered," Finley said. "Criminal cases get filed all the time, and they get beaten. Just because a case is filed doesn't mean it's going to succeed. I personally believe Aaron, and I don't believe Denise or her witnesses. We're feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court."

The Allegations

denise richards divorce aaron phypers rhobh spotlight
Source: MEGA

The State of California has filed four criminal charges against Phypers.

During Friday's hearing, the judge granted Richards, 54, a continuance of her temporary restraining order until November 7. The criminal complaint, filed a day earlier in Van Nuys, spans eight pages and details multiple alleged acts of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Richards testified that her estranged husband "caused me at least three concussions" during their marriage. She claimed that the injuries were revealed after Phypers used diagnostic equipment from his wellness center on her.

Richards described incidents in which Phypers allegedly "slammed me up against the concrete wall," "squeezed my head so hard," and "picked my head up," saying it felt like he was "crushing my skull." She also alleged that Phypers threatened to throw her "through the windows and off balconies" during heated arguments.

She tearfully claimed: "He's almost killed me so many damn times."

