Handcuffed in Court: Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Coughs Up $200K Bail After Getting Arrested Mid-Hearing Over an Outstanding Warrant

The arrest on Friday, October 17, stemmed from an outstanding warrant, which his attorney claims is connected to Richards' ongoing allegations of physical abuse .

Aaron Phypers , the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards , bonded out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station that evening after posting his $200,000 bail after he was arrested during a court hearing related to Richards' restraining order against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," Finley told outlets. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."

According to his lawyer, Michael Finley, the arrest occurred amid what he called a "setup" by Richards' legal team.

Phypers was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station near Malibu shortly after 5 p.m. and released just after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Court records show that the State of California filed four criminal charges against him, including two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé or partner and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

The alleged incidents date back to January and May of 2022.

"When a criminal case is filed, the evidence has not been fully laid out and considered," Finley said. "Criminal cases get filed all the time, and they get beaten. Just because a case is filed doesn't mean it's going to succeed. I personally believe Aaron, and I don't believe Denise or her witnesses. We're feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court."