EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Massive Money Diss – Late WWE Star Left Son Nick as Sole Beneficiary of $5Million Estate... Snubbing Daughter Brooke, Widow Sky Daily and Ex-wife Linda

At one time, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, was the apple of his eye, but they had a falling-out about three years ago and no, after his heart attack death, his will reveals she's been cut out – leaving $5 million in assets to his son, Nick Hogan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 35, was the sole beneficiary of his estate, with Hulk snubbing Brooke, 37, her mom and his ex-wife Linda Hogan, 66, and even his widow Sky Daily, a 47-year-old yoga instructor he wed in September 2023.

"No surprise to me," was Brooke's reaction when told she wasn't in the will, adding that she didn't want to be.