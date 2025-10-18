Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hulk Hogan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Massive Money Diss – Late WWE Star Left Son Nick as Sole Beneficiary of $5Million Estate... Snubbing Daughter Brooke, Widow Sky Daily and Ex-wife Linda

hulk hogan
Source: @MRS.SKY.HOGAN/INSTAGRAM

Hulk Hogan's money diss has been revealed as the late WWE star left Nick as the sole beneficiary of his $5 million estate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 18 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

At one time, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, was the apple of his eye, but they had a falling-out about three years ago and no, after his heart attack death, his will reveals she's been cut out – leaving $5 million in assets to his son, Nick Hogan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 35, was the sole beneficiary of his estate, with Hulk snubbing Brooke, 37, her mom and his ex-wife Linda Hogan, 66, and even his widow Sky Daily, a 47-year-old yoga instructor he wed in September 2023.

"No surprise to me," was Brooke's reaction when told she wasn't in the will, adding that she didn't want to be.

Article continues below advertisement

A Divided Family

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Linda Hogan said daughter, Brooke, cut her off after secretly marrying Steven Oleksy and having twins.
Source: MEGA

Linda Hogan said daughter, Brooke, cut her off after secretly marrying Steven Oleksy and having twins.

Article continues below advertisement

When Hulk, aka Terry Bollea, tied the knot with Sky, Brooke, recently the mom of twins with hubby and former hockey player Steven Oleksy, 39, was a no-show and revealed the bitter split, saying: "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values."

The reason for the bitter break remains a mystery.

But in March, Linda noted Brooke had turned her back on her, too, saying her daughter "had twins. She got married, she didn't tell us ... She had a huge fight with Terry … but she cut me out, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Insisted She Shared A Bond With Her Dad

Article continues below advertisement
Ashley Kora claimed Hulk Hogan died knowing Brooke Hogan loved him and remained loyal.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Kora claimed Hulk Hogan died knowing Brooke Hogan loved him and remained loyal.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the feud, Brooke insisted she and her dad shared a "sacred, quiet bond [that] had never been broken," but he had put up a "force field ... [she] couldn't get through."

Still, Brooke's friend Ashley Kora claimed the 6-foot-7, 302-pound ring giant, who passed away at 71 of a heart attack July 24, "died knowing ... Brooke loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal and only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy and surrounded by people who valued him."

Meanwhile, Nick, who is co-executor of the will as well as sole beneficiary, revealed the massive pro grappler left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and publicity rights worth $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

What Hulk Left Behind

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jessica Simpson'

EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson's Pals Beg 'Needy' Singer to 'Tone It Down' After Drooling Over All the 'Sexy' Hunks at the MTV Video Music Awards

demi moore bruce willis

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Single Lady! Demi Moore 'Turning Down Interested Men' as She Pushes Dating Aside to Focus on Acting Career and 'Dying' Ex Bruce Willis

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Hulk Hogan's two Clearwater homes, worth $11 million, were not listed in his will.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's two Clearwater homes, worth $11 million, were not listed in his will.

Hulk also reportedly owned two neighboring homes in Clearwater, Florida, worth $11 million, but not included in the will.

Now, there's also buzz about family members filing a malpractice lawsuit.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.