EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Massive Money Diss – Late WWE Star Left Son Nick as Sole Beneficiary of $5Million Estate... Snubbing Daughter Brooke, Widow Sky Daily and Ex-wife Linda
Oct. 18 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
At one time, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, was the apple of his eye, but they had a falling-out about three years ago and no, after his heart attack death, his will reveals she's been cut out – leaving $5 million in assets to his son, Nick Hogan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nick, 35, was the sole beneficiary of his estate, with Hulk snubbing Brooke, 37, her mom and his ex-wife Linda Hogan, 66, and even his widow Sky Daily, a 47-year-old yoga instructor he wed in September 2023.
"No surprise to me," was Brooke's reaction when told she wasn't in the will, adding that she didn't want to be.
A Divided Family
When Hulk, aka Terry Bollea, tied the knot with Sky, Brooke, recently the mom of twins with hubby and former hockey player Steven Oleksy, 39, was a no-show and revealed the bitter split, saying: "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values."
The reason for the bitter break remains a mystery.
But in March, Linda noted Brooke had turned her back on her, too, saying her daughter "had twins. She got married, she didn't tell us ... She had a huge fight with Terry … but she cut me out, too."
Brooke Insisted She Shared A Bond With Her Dad
Despite the feud, Brooke insisted she and her dad shared a "sacred, quiet bond [that] had never been broken," but he had put up a "force field ... [she] couldn't get through."
Still, Brooke's friend Ashley Kora claimed the 6-foot-7, 302-pound ring giant, who passed away at 71 of a heart attack July 24, "died knowing ... Brooke loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal and only ever wanted him to be peaceful, happy and surrounded by people who valued him."
Meanwhile, Nick, who is co-executor of the will as well as sole beneficiary, revealed the massive pro grappler left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and publicity rights worth $4 million.
What Hulk Left Behind
Hulk also reportedly owned two neighboring homes in Clearwater, Florida, worth $11 million, but not included in the will.
Now, there's also buzz about family members filing a malpractice lawsuit.