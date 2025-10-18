EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson's Pals Beg 'Needy' Singer to 'Tone It Down' After Drooling Over All the 'Sexy' Hunks at the MTV Video Music Awards

When asked to name her current crushes, Simpson quickly listed Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Fifty Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan.

"Jessica's been putting herself out there to a nauseating degree, fan-girling over guys she'd like to date and dropping names like it was an invitation. But friends feel she's coming across as too needy and should tone it down," said an insider.

"Jessica, though, is a highly sexed-up gal and she's not going to sit around and wait for the guy to call. She's reached out to a few already, leaving nothing to the imagination. She's set the bar high in terms of what she wants."