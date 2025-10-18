Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jessica Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson's Pals Beg 'Needy' Singer to 'Tone It Down' After Drooling Over All the 'Sexy' Hunks at the MTV Video Music Awards

Jessica Simpson'
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's pals beg the singer to tone it down after drooling over sexy hunks at MTV Video Music Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hunk-hungry Jessica Simpson is out to hook a Tinseltown stud post-divorce, but she's so hot to trot that possible paramours can't get away fast enough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 45-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur was practically drooling over all the beefcake at the recent MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Reveals Her Crushes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Simpson admitted crushing on Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson admitted crushing on Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's a lot of people who are sexy! I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now ... there's a lot of hotties. There's a lot of cute guys out there," she gushed through an obviously plumped pout.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked to name her current crushes, Simpson quickly listed Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Fifty Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan.

"Jessica's been putting herself out there to a nauseating degree, fan-girling over guys she'd like to date and dropping names like it was an invitation. But friends feel she's coming across as too needy and should tone it down," said an insider.

"Jessica, though, is a highly sexed-up gal and she's not going to sit around and wait for the guy to call. She's reached out to a few already, leaving nothing to the imagination. She's set the bar high in terms of what she wants."

Article continues below advertisement

The End Of Jessica's Marriage To Eric

Article continues below advertisement
Simpson's marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson ended after nearly a decade, though the pair continues to coparent their three children.
Source: MEGA

Simpson's marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson ended after nearly a decade, though the pair continues to coparent their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the blond dynamo's marriage to retired NFL player Eric Johnson flamed out after almost a decade. The exes continue to coparent their three children, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.

"Jessica always felt Eric was beneath her fame level. She'd love to date an actor who's in her league," said the insider.

"She's throwing herself at these guys and not apologizing for it. She feels she has a lot to offer with her looks and wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Men Aren't Interested In Jessica

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
demi moore bruce willis

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Single Lady! Demi Moore 'Turning Down Interested Men' as She Pushes Dating Aside to Focus on Acting Career and 'Dying' Ex Bruce Willis

Photo of Ozempic

EXCLUSIVE: Ozempic-Hooked Celebs Flooding Plastic Surgery Clinics With 'Designer Vagina' Op Requests As Latest Grim Side-Effect of Weight-Loss Drug Sends Their Privates Sagging

Article continues below advertisement
Friends claimed Simpson is turning off potential dates by coming across as self-obsessed and overly eager.
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed Simpson is turning off potential dates by coming across as self-obsessed and overly eager.

But the truth is the guys she's approached aren't very interested because she's self-obsessed and can't carry on a conversation that isn't about her."

At this point, Jessica – who was dubbed "sexual napalm" by former beau John Mayer – "would love a roll in the hay," added the insider.

"But she keeps getting knocked back, and that's making her even more hot and bothered."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.