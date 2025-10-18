EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson's Pals Beg 'Needy' Singer to 'Tone It Down' After Drooling Over All the 'Sexy' Hunks at the MTV Video Music Awards
Oct. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hunk-hungry Jessica Simpson is out to hook a Tinseltown stud post-divorce, but she's so hot to trot that possible paramours can't get away fast enough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 45-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur was practically drooling over all the beefcake at the recent MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y.
Jessica Reveals Her Crushes
"There's a lot of people who are sexy! I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now ... there's a lot of hotties. There's a lot of cute guys out there," she gushed through an obviously plumped pout.
When asked to name her current crushes, Simpson quickly listed Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Fifty Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan.
"Jessica's been putting herself out there to a nauseating degree, fan-girling over guys she'd like to date and dropping names like it was an invitation. But friends feel she's coming across as too needy and should tone it down," said an insider.
"Jessica, though, is a highly sexed-up gal and she's not going to sit around and wait for the guy to call. She's reached out to a few already, leaving nothing to the imagination. She's set the bar high in terms of what she wants."
The End Of Jessica's Marriage To Eric
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the blond dynamo's marriage to retired NFL player Eric Johnson flamed out after almost a decade. The exes continue to coparent their three children, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.
"Jessica always felt Eric was beneath her fame level. She'd love to date an actor who's in her league," said the insider.
"She's throwing herself at these guys and not apologizing for it. She feels she has a lot to offer with her looks and wealth.
Men Aren't Interested In Jessica
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Single Lady! Demi Moore 'Turning Down Interested Men' as She Pushes Dating Aside to Focus on Acting Career and 'Dying' Ex Bruce Willis
But the truth is the guys she's approached aren't very interested because she's self-obsessed and can't carry on a conversation that isn't about her."
At this point, Jessica – who was dubbed "sexual napalm" by former beau John Mayer – "would love a roll in the hay," added the insider.
"But she keeps getting knocked back, and that's making her even more hot and bothered."