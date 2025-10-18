Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Single Lady! Demi Moore 'Turning Down Interested Men' as She Pushes Dating Aside to Focus on Acting Career and 'Dying' Ex Bruce Willis

demi moore bruce willis
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore is turning down men while focusing on her acting career and supporting her ex, Bruce Willis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Since her 2011 split from third husband Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore has been tentative about dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She was linked to restaurateur Harry Morton in 2013, Dead Sara drummer Sean Friday later that same year, and it wasn't until nearly 10 years later that she dated chef Daniel Humm, but the pair split after a year.

Focusing On Her Career, Not Love

Demi Moore dated chef Daniel Humm nearly a decade after her 2011 split from Ashton Kutcher.
Source: MEGA

Despite being one of Hollywood's hottest single ladies – the 62-year-old has been having a career resurgence of late – Moore has been turning down dates, an insider told RadarOnline.com, adding that the Substance star would rather focus on career and friendships than finding a man.

"Demi has a bad habit of putting her entire life, her entire identity on hold when she gets in a new relationship," explained the insider.

Turning Down Offers, Helping With Ex Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has received support from ex-wife, Moore, during his battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Source: MEGA

"Her relationship with Ashton highjacked her career, and she's only really recovered from it professionally in the last year or so."

Moore has also been active in supporting second husband, Bruce Willis, dad to her three daughters, during his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"Demi is turning down interested men," confirmed the insider. "Offers to do movies are a lot more interesting to her than offers for romantic dinners or getaways."

